The Bowling Green Hot Rods offense continued to roll with an 11-1 win over Asheville on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Leadoff hitter Dru Baker set the tone as Bowling Green (38-35 overall, 7-5 second half) hit the double-digit scoring mark for the second time in three games -- totaling 32 runs in that span.
“The work they have been putting in all year is showing up now,” BG manager Rafael Valenzuela said. “I’m really excited for them to keep it going. All credit to the hitting coach, all credit to the hitter, they have been battling through their ups and downs. I’m glad they are having success now and it’s showing. I’m really excited for them.”
Baker opened the scoring with a solo shot in the bottom of the first -- his sixth homer of the season.
“Hitting a home run to start was pretty ideal,” Baker said. “I always look heater, especially the first at-bat. The pitcher is trying to set the tone on the mound. He’s trying to fill up the zone with the heater. He gave a heater the first pitch and gave me two off-speed pitches for balls, so I figured he was coming with another heater there and I got to it.”
Asheville (29-44, 3-9) tied the score on an RBI double by Ryan Wrobleski, but it was all Hot Rods from there.
Bowling Green scored three in the bottom of the inning -- including an RBI double by Blake Robertson and an RBI single by Brock Jones to regain a 4-1 advantage.
Baker’s RBI single in the fourth made the score 5-1 and Willy Vasquez delivered an RBI triple in a two-run fifth that pushed the lead to six.
Kenny Piper added a three-run homer in the seventh and Baker capped the scoring with a triple in the eighth that set up and RBI single by Jones.
Baker finished the night with three hits, a double shy of the cycle, and three runs scored.
“I love the leadoff spot,” Baker said. “I like being able to go up and start a rally. In the leadoff spot I want to be able to see as many pitches as I can and be able to relay the information back to the guys so we can kind of get something going after that.”
Jones added three hits for the Hot Rods.
AUSTIN LIMITS
BG reliever Austin Vernon was the benefactor of the big offensive night, tossing five strong innings of relief to earn the win and improve to 4-2 on the season. Vernon allowed one run on three hits with 11 strikeouts -- equaling his total in his five previous outings.
Vernon struck out the final eight he faced to equal a career high in strikeouts in a game and match Ben Peoples for the most by a BG pitcher this season.
“It was really special,” Valenzuela said. “It was fun to watch. He’s been putting in the work and I think he’s going to be able to carry this outing into the next couple of outings and for the rest of the season.”
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
Right-hander A.J. Blubaugh (2-1, 5.43) is scheduled to start for Asheville. Bowling Green’s starter is to be determined.
