Big innings led to a big win for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who cruised to a 9-3 victory over Fort Wayne (Ind.) on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (60-42 overall, 21-11 second half) got a pair of four-run rallies to take command and starter Miller Hogan and two relievers made it stand up to give the Hot Rods back-to-back wins over the TinCaps.
“It was a really good win,” BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “We swung the bats really well and once we got the lead Miller started pitching better and better.”
Jonathan Aranda’s RBI double in the first got the Hot Rods on the board, but Fort Wayne (44-56, 11-21) answered with a run in the second to tie the score 1-1.
Bowling Green broke it open with four in the bottom of the second – including two-run triple by Ford Proctor.
The TinCaps got another run in the third before Bowling Green batted around in a four-run fifth – which included a two-run single from Roberto Alvarez and Aranda’s second RBI double of the night -- to break it open.
Fort Wayne pushed across one more run in the eighth, but was unable to get any closer.
Russ Olive paced the offense with three hits. Aranda, Jordan Qsar and Izzy Wilson finished with two hits each.
Hogan (2-3) earned the win – his first since June 20 – allowing two runs and three hits while working a career-high six innings with a career-high five strikeouts. The right-hander retired the last 10 batters he faced.
“He did the right thing,” Ruiz said. “He was not trying to do too much after we got the lead. All he did was throw strikes. It was good for him and good for us.”
HOME COOKING
Bowling Green improved to a Midwest League best 35-17 at home with Thursday’s win – the fifth straight win at Bowling Green Ballpark for the Hot Rods. Bowling Green improved to 13-4 at home in the second half, entering Thursday’s game hitting .274 as a team and averaging 5.31 runs a game since the All-Star break.
“I think we’ve been playing really good here at home,” Ruiz said. “We feel confident. We feel like that if even if we are down, it doesn’t matter because we can come back and win.”
UP NEXT
The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
Right-hander Shane Baz (3-1, 3.45) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Baz is winless over his last four starts – allowing 14 earned runs in 17 innings. He has not faced Fort Wayne this season.
Left-hander Omar Cruz (1-1, 4.74) is scheduled to start for Fort Wayne. Cruz will be making his fifth start since joining the TinCaps on June 28.
