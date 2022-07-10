The Bowling Green Hot Rods bounced back in a big way with an 11-4 win over Hickory (N.C.) on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Less than 24 hours after being no-hit for the third time in franchise history – the second time against Hickory – Bowling Green (50-29 overall, 9-5 second half) got big days from Kyle Manzardo and Ronny Simon to take five out of six games in the series against the Crawdads.
“The pitching was outstanding the whole series,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “We really swung the bats well in the games we won. Even in the loss last night it was a good baseball game. They just got the better hand of it.
“Really good series. I’m really proud of the guys. We’ve been grinding pretty good. Probably a little beat up, a little tired, but we’ve been grinding pretty good.”
Bowling Green used a power surge to build a 5-0 lead after three.
Manzardo started the scoring with a solo homer in the first. Ronny Simon and Mason Auer added two-run home runs in the third to build the five-run advantage.
Hickory (44-37, 6-9) got a bases-loaded walk in the seventh before reliever Anthony Molina got a fly out to escape further damage.
Bowling Green broke it open with three runs in the seventh – including a two-run single by Manzardo. The Hot Rods added three more in the eighth with a two-run single from Simon and an RBI single by Manzardo.
Hickory got a three-run homer from Cristian Inoa but was unable to get any closer.
Manzardo finished with three hits and four RBIs while Simon had two hits and four RBIs. Auer and Heriberto Hernandez also added multi-hit games.
“Manzardo really continues to swing a hot bat,” Smith said. “We had some quality at-bats at the bottom of the order to get guys on for the top of the order which was pretty cool to see.”
Evan Reifert tossed one scoreless inning of relief to earn the win and improve to 2-0 on the season.
WILY
Nathan Wiles bookended the series with a pair of solid starts for the Hot Rods.
Wiles allowed one run and three hits with six strikeouts in the series opener July 4, following that up with four shutout innings Sunday. The right-hander allowed two hits with one strikeout in Sunday’s series finale.
He has allowed one earned run or less in six straight appearances.
“We are really excited to see what he is doing right now and excited to see the future for him,” Smith said. “We think there is going to be more (velocity). He’s already throwing 93-94, but we think there is going to be more next year. Anything he is doing now is really exciting to see.”
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods open a six game series at Rome (Ga.) at 6 p.m. CDT Tuesday.
Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday’s opener.{&end}