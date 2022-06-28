Ronny Simon and Tanner Murray led the way with three hits each in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 14-5 win over the Asheville Tourists in South Atlantic League action Tuesday night at McCormick Field in Asheville, N.C.
The Hot Rods (44-25 overall, 3-1 second half) jumped out to an early lead, plating a run in the first inning against Tourists starter Aaron Brown. Simon led off the game with a double off the wall in right and, with one out, went to third when Kyle Manzardo singled. Simon scored on an error, giving the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead.
BG plated two more runs in the second with Brown still on the mound. Murray doubled off the wall in right with one out and, in the next at-bat, scored when Luis Leon hit his first homer with Bowling Green to give the Hot Rods a 3-0 edge.
Asheville (28-41, 2-2) got a run back in the bottom of the second, but the Hot Rods plated two with the bases loaded in the fourth to give BG a 5-1 advantage.
Murray plated Dru Baker on a single in the fifth, but the Tourists scored two runs of their own in the bottom of the frame to make it a 6-3 game.
The Bowling Green offense went off in the sixth, extending the lead out of reach. An eight-run frame boosted the BG advantage to 14-3 with 13 hitters coming to the plate during the frame.
The Tourists tacked on two in the bottom of the eighth, but the Hot Rods took home the win 14-5 in the series opener.
BG's Nathan Wiles tossed four innings, allowing one run on four hits in a no-decision. Anthony Molina allowed four runs on five hits with two walks and a strikeout over two innings out of the bullpen. Audry Lugo (6-1) earned the win after throwing three shutout innings, allowing three hits with two punch-outs.
The Hot Rods and Tourists will play the second game of a six-game set on Wednesday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch in Asheville.