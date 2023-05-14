Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Bob Seymour (44) hits a solo home run during the Hot Rods game against the Hickory Crawdads on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Photo by Caleb Lowndes/Daily News)
Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher Roel Garcia III (37) delivers a pitch during the Hot Rods game against the Hickory Crawdads on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Photo by Caleb Lowndes/Daily News)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Carson Williams (8) misses a throw Bowling Green Hot Rods catcher Nate Soria (2) during the Hot Rods game against the Hickory Crawdads on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Photo by Caleb Lowndes/Daily News)
Bowling Green Hot Rods infielder Willy Vasquez (13) swings at a pitchduring the Hot Rods game against the Hickory Crawdads on Sunday, May 14, 2023 at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Photo by Caleb Lowndes/Daily News)
The Bowling Green Hot Rods powered up to sweep away the Hickory Crawdads 7-5 on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (17-14) hit four homers to complete the rare six-game sweep over the Crawdads and run its win streak to a season-high eight games.
Hickory scored two in the second, but Bowling Green answered with solo homers from Bob Seymour and Dru Baker to tie it in the bottom of the inning.
The Crawdads regained the advantage on an RBI double from Angel Aponte in the fourth, but the Hot Rods used the long ball again to regain the edge. Wily Vazquez delivered a three-run homer to make the score 5-3 and Jalen Battles added a two-run shot to cap the five-run rally and push the margin to four.
Hickory (12-19) got RBI singles from Geisel Cepeda and Keyber Rodriquez to trim the deficit to 7-5 in the fifth. They threatened again putting two on in the seventh, but the Hot Rods were able to hold on thanks to a pair of strong defensive plays. Center fielder Brock Jones made a diving catch for the second out and Nick Schnell made a catch in left for the final out, jumping at the wall and reaching above the bullpen fence to rob Aponte of a potential go-ahead homer.
The Crawdads had one more chance in the ninth, loading the bases with one out before BG reliever Sandy Gaston struck out Aponte and got Konner Piotto to hit a soft pop to shallow center that nearly landed between three defenders before Jones was able to make the game-ending catch.
Bowling Green was outhit 9-8, but Hickory stranded 13 runners and finished 4-for-19 with runners in scoring position.
Battles finished with two hits, while Seymour scored two runs. Jones, a second round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2022 draft, finished 1-for-4 in his BG debut.
Austin Vernon earned the win in relief, improving to 3-1 on the season.
GOING STREAKING
With the current win streak included the Hot Rods have already experienced extreme highs and extreme lows the first two months into the season. BG has two winning streaks and two losing streaks of four games or more.
Bowling Green opened the season with five straight wins, but lost seven straight April 19-26 and four straight May 2-5.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods hit the road for a two-city, 12-game trip starting with six at Greenville. Game one is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.
It will be the first meeting between the two teams this season. Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday’s game.
