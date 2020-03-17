As the Major League Baseball season continues to remain in flux in response to the global pandemic of the coronavirus, COVID-19 -- with some suggestions that the season might not start until late May or June -- minor league baseball plays the waiting game as well.
The Bowling Green Hot Rods are among those teams, having already canceled all events hosted at Bowling Green Ballpark in March. The Hot Rods have also announced the postponement of opening day, which was originally scheduled for April 9.
Earlier this week the Hot Rods announced via twitter that their offices will be closed to the public until further notice and the team continues to keep fans abreast of the latest developments via social media.
BG Hot Rods GM/COO Eric Leach said it is a fluid situation that keeps changing at a rapid pace.
"We really don't know when we will be able to start," Leach said. "It's all dictated by the virus and the spread and how well we can keep it contained.
"When Major League Baseball made that first announcement of two weeks I think everybody in our office and across minor league baseball knew that was extremely optimistic and very unrealistic. The latest projections are more in line with everything we are kind of hearing."
Leach praised the work of his staff during this time, with Bowling Green trying to plan for everything if or when the season begins. That includes taking a look at the promotional calendar and trying to fit promotions in that were scheduled for earlier in the season.
"Unfortunately, some of the stuff we had planned we are going to put those in the drawer and pull them out for next year," Leach said. "We had already purchased specialty jerseys and promo items to give away. Some of that will be tabled.
"What we are trying to is, if we get the green light and they say baseball is going to start here, roll out the best things for the fans and the community."
Perhaps the biggest event for the Hot Rods this season is the Midwest League All-Star game June 23 -- part of an All-Star week that is slated to begin June 20 with the second annual Hot Rods High School All-Star Showcase with players from Region 3 and Region 4, which is in jeopardy with the high school baseball season in doubt.
"I think that is the most difficult thing for me and my staff and (BG Hot Rods owner Jack Blackstock), is that we have poured so much effort into this and planning an incredible weekend," Leach said. "Now knowing that is on hold. It's not completely a wash but it will look very, very different. If we start in June the All-Star game will probably be played sometime in July or potentially early August. It does change the variables.
"That is one of the most difficult things about this season -- we had planned such a special, special time and it is on hold. It's our job to regroup as a staff and say, 'OK. If we are able to play it and it is later, on let's put the best show together.' "
While the Hot Rods' games are one of the biggest attractions for Bowling Green Ballpark, the park hosts around 130 events other than baseball. With the March calendar already canceled, more events in April -- and perhaps beyond -- are in jeopardy as well.
"Just being realistic, Easter Fest is probably not going to happen," Leach said. "We have 50,000 Easter eggs that we have purchased and were planning to give away for free. The Kelly Autism Lifeskills walk that was scheduled for later in April is going to be canceled. It trickles all the way into May and that doesn't even include the business meetings and all the things we have planned in the Reinhart Club."
Leach added while the Hot Rods are disappointed, he is confident the whole community will rally when things return to normal.
This town is going to rally and this community," Leach said. "Tourism in general has been hit all across Bowling Green, but we are strong people. When things get back going, I know people are going to come out -- not just the Hot Rods, but the Corvette Museum and all the other entities -- and rally around all the things that make Bowling Green so great."
