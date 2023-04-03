The quest for a third straight title begins this week for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who open at Asheville (N.C.) on Thursday night.
With back-to-back titles and three in the last four seasons, expectations remain high for the franchise with new players and new manager Rafael Valenzuela looking to continue the success.
Valenzuela and two of the players on the opening day roster – Carson Williams and Junior Caminero – met with the media on Monday at Bowling Green Ballpark to talk about the excitement of another season in Bowling Green.
“From the moment I was announced as manager, I felt the pressure,” Valenzuela said. “There is a lot of pressure, but as a minor league affiliate we don’t get paid to win. We get paid to get these guys to the big leagues. That is the No. 1 job. Winning comes second. If we are able to start the season with these guys and finish up with a different group, then we have done our job as the coaches.”
Williams and Caminero are both among the top prospects in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. Williams, a first-round draft pick in 2021, said the Rays are one of the premiere organizations in baseball and it shows with the success not just in Bowling Green, but throughout the system.
“Our organization is really special,” Williams said. “Everybody is on your side and everybody wants you to succeed. Failure is part of this game. It’s really hard. You have to know that coming into it. The guys we have in our system, they are there for you and they want you to move up the levels. Everybody wants you to get to the big leagues.”
Valenzuela said the winning is part of the process to get the players ready to move up through the system.
“I believe that winning is a good byproduct of great development by the coaches,” Valenzuela said. “I think it comes hand in hand.”
While the roster has yet to be officially announced, Valenzuela said it is a group that has the potential to be very exciting for fans.
“From the moment the roster was given to us, we got very excited,” Valenzuela said. “Top to bottom it is probably one of, if not the best rosters in the organization. We have very young talent. I’m excited to watch them play … very excited to see what these guys can do.”
Caminero agreed the opening day roster is full of talent.
“When I saw the room, I knew we were something special,” Caminero said through an interpreter. “I’m very confident in the abilities of the team and believe we can win another one (for the Hot Rods organization).”
Fans will get a chance to see that roster first-hand when the Hot Rods host an open practice from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. An autograph session with players and coaches will take place following the practice.
Then the Hot Rods hit the road briefly with three games in Asheville before returning home for the Bowling Green Ballpark opener at 6:35 p.m. April 11.
As the season is set to begin, Valenzuela said player development is the main goal.
“Obviously wins and losses are great, but at the end of the season, (I want) to get as many as we can to the next level,” Valenzuela said. “If we can get half our team, or most of our team, up to Double A that is a successful season for me.”
Still, Valenzuela said he wouldn’t mind if the season ended with the Hot Rods capturing another league title.
“I’m not gonna shy away from it,” Valenzuela said. “If we have a chance to do it, let’s just do it.”{&end}