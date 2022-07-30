Nathan Wiles, Conor Dryer and Evan Reifert combined to stifle the Greenville Drive, while Alexander Ovalles added a homer and two RBIs in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 7-0 shutout win on Saturday night at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.
Saturday’s game started in a two-hour rain delay, pushing the start time back after 9 p.m. ET. Because of the late start and due to MLB rules, the contest became a seven-inning game.
The Hot Rods (59-34 overall, 18-10 second half) scored the first run of the game for the fifth-straight night on Saturday in the first inning. With one out, Alexander Ovalles clubbed a solo homer to right against Drive starter Wyatt Olds, giving Bowling Green a 1-0 advantage.
BG extended its lead against Olds in the second. Logan Driscoll reached on an infield single and Johan Lopez walked. Luis Leon was hit by a pitch to load the bases and, with one out, Gionti Turner lined a single to center field that plated Driscoll and Lopez to extend the Hot Rods' lead to 3-0.
Two batters into the bottom of the third, rain began to fall again, causing another delay. After 38 minutes, play resumed with Dryer taking over out of the bullpen for Wiles.
The Hot Rods added a run in the fourth on Ovalles’ RBI double to make it 4-0 and took a commanding lead with three more runs in the fifth to go up 7-0, going on to win by the same score.
Wiles took a no-decision after leaving during the rain delay, throwing 2 1/3 scoreless innings while holding the Drive to three hits with three strikeouts. Dryer (4-0) earned the win after 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing three hits with five strikeouts. Reifert tossed a scoreless seventh, allowing a walk with two strikeouts.
The Hot Rods and Drive (35-58, 9-18) continue their series at 2:05 p.m. CT on Sunday. Bowling Green will start left-hander Patrick Wicklander (2-4, 6.98) against Greenville righty Tyler Uberstine (1-0, 2.45).