The Bowling Green Hot Rods were shut out by the Rome Braves in a 5-0 loss Wednesday at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Ga.
Jacob Lopez and Jared Shuster started the game for their respective teams and worked four scoreless innings, but the Braves (20-18) got on the board first with a run against Hot Rods reliever Chris Muller. Shean Michel led off the fifth inning with a single and went to second when Cody Milligan grounded out to second. A wild pitch moved Michel to third and he scored on a balk to give the Braves a 1-0 lead.
Evan McKendry took the mound in the sixth for Bowling Green (25-13), but the Braves extended their lead. Kevin Josephina reached on an error and scored when Bryce Ball doubled to right in the next at-bat. Ball scored on Jess Franklin V’s single to right, extending Rome’s lead to 3-0. Rome added a pair of runs in the eighth and went on to win 5-0.
Lopez started the game for the Hot Rods and held the Braves scoreless with one hit, four walks and seven strikeouts in a no-decision. Muller (0-1) allowed one run on one hit over an inning of work. McKendry tossed two innings in relief, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with a strikeout. Michael Costanzo allowed two runs on two hits with a walk and a strikeout over an inning of relief work.
The two teams will play the third game of the series Thursday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. Bowling Green will start right-hander Jayden Murray (4-0, 1.93) against Braves righty Alan Rangel (1-4, 6.20).