The Bowling Green Hot Rods evened the series with the Dayton Dragons with a 5-1 win on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Miller Hogan threw a career-high seven innings and Bowling Green (70-51 overall, 31-20 second half) made the most of its seven hits to bounce back from a 4-1, 12-inning loss in Wednesday’s series opener.
“It was a great job by the boys, bouncing back after a tough night last night,” BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “I think the key was Miller. He was in control of the game. The only blemish was the solo home run, but other than that he did a great job. He gave us a chance to score a couple of runs and win the game.”
The Hot Rods stuck first with a two-run homer from Ford Proctor in the third, but Dayton answered with a solo homer from Juan Martinez one inning later.
Bowling Green got some breathing room in the sixth with a two-run single by Jonathan Aranda and an RBI double from Jordan Qsar that extended the lead to 5-1.
The Hot Rods pitchers took it from there, with Hogan and Michael Costanzo limiting the Dragons to one hit over the final three innings.
Seven batters had a hit for the Hot Rods.
MILLER TIME
After needing seven innings from the bullpen Wednesday, Hogan was exactly what the Hot Rods needed Thursday.
Hogan allowed one run on six hits with five strikeouts to lower his ERA to 2.91 and improve to 5-3 on the season. The right-hander is 4-0 over his last four starts, allowing four earned runs in 24 innings of work.
“He helped us a lot because we used a lot of bullpen guys last night,” Ruiz said. “Tonight he gave us one of his best outings and we were able to use one game out of the pen and win the game.”
OFF THE SNIDE
The Hot Rods were 0-for-17 with runners in scoring position Wednesday and didn’t get an at-bat with a runner in scoring position until the sixth on Thursday, cashing in with Aranda’s two-run double.
Bowling Green finished 1-for-3 with runners in scoring position on Thursday.
UP NEXT
The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. on Friday.
Right-hander Alan Strong (8-4, 3.06) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Strong is tied for the team lead with 11 quality starts and has allowed eight earned runs over his last seven appearances, going 4-0. He has made two appearances against the Dragons this season, one start, allowing two runs in 10 innings.
Left-hander Connor Curlis (4-4, 2.47) is scheduled to start for Dayton. Curlis has allowed two earned runs over his last four starts, spanning 23 2/3. He is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts against the Hot Rods this season.
