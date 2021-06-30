The Bowling Green Hot Rods survived the marathon, slogging to a 3-2 win over Greensboro (N.C.) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
In a game that took three hours and 29 minutes, Bowling Green (33-15) got strong work from the bullpen – allowing one hit over 5 1/3 innings and just enough offense to make it back-to-back victories over the Grasshoppers.
“They found a way to come out on top,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “That was one of those games that was back and forth, really slow paced. Our bullpen did a really nice job coming in and putting up a lot of zeroes.”
Greensboro jumped out to a 2-0 lead, with Matthew Fraizer hitting a lead-off homer in the first and Aaron Shackelford adding an RBI double in the third.
Bowling Green got a run back in the bottom of the third on a sacrifice fly from Evan Edwards and tied the game on an RBI double by Luis Trevino in the fourth.
Edwards gave the Hot Rods the lead for good in the fifth with a massive 423-foot homer, his ninth of the season.
“That was one of the longer home runs of the season, no doubt,” Smith said. “He was able to get extended and really crush that one.”
No one scored the rest of the way, although Bowling Green had several chances to extend the advantage. The Hot Rods struggled with runners in scoring position, going 3-for-16 and stranding 11 runners.
“This is a tough team, a very talented team,” Smith said. “Our pitching continues to keep us right in games and give us a chance to put up some runs.”
Tanner Dodson earned the win with two perfect innings of relief.
“Those two quick innings with Dodson there in the middle innings, I think really set the tone for the rest of the game,” Smith said. “They were efficient, quick, really dominant innings.”
Colby White finished it off to earn the save, his first of the season. Left-hander Jacob Lopez struck out seven in 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs – snapping a string of six straight outings without allowing a run dating back to May 18.
Bowling Green finished with six hits and drew six walks.
NOTES
Bowling Green improved to 17-3 at home, 6-2 in day games, and 7-5 in one-run games… Greg Jones stole his team-leading 16th base… The Hot Rods finished June with a 19-5 record... Smith earned his 900th career win in Tuesday’s victory over Greensboro.