The Bowling Green pitching staff combined to hold the Hickory Crawdads to five hits while Greg Jones hit a decisive homer in the Hot Rods' 2-1 victory on Wednesday night at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, N.C.
After four shutout innings by both starters, the Hot Rods plated a pair of runs in the fifth against Crawdads southpaw Cole Ragans. Osmy Gregorio worked a one-out walk and went to second on a wild pitch. With two outs, Jones hit his ninth homer of the season, and second in as many nights, over the center-field wall. The homer was just out of reach for Crawdads center fielder Kellen Strahm.
The Crawdads got a homer to come within a run against Bowling Green reliever Miller Hogan in the eighth. With two outs, Strahm hit his second homer of the season to cut Bowling Green’s lead to 2-1. Hogan returned to the mound in the ninth and allowed a double to Pedro Gonzalez, who eventually went to third. Hogan then got pinch hitter David Garcia to fly out to center, ending the game and giving Bowling Green a 2-1 win.
Jacob Lopez tossed three shutout innings while holding Hickory to three hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Evan McKendry (3-1) earned the win after hurling two scoreless and hitless frames, issuing one walk with three strikeouts. Chris Muller threw two innings without allowing a baserunner, striking out four and earned his first hold of the season. Hogan finished the final two innings, allowing one run on two hits with two strikeouts in a save.
The two teams play the third game of the series on Thursday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. Hot Rods right-hander Jayden Murray (5-0, 1.67) will take the mound against Crawdads lefty Cody Bradford (2-2, 3.27).