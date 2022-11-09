Bowling Green Hot Rods manager Jeff Smith high fives Bowling Green Hot Rods outfielder Heriberto Hernandez (19) after he hit a home run Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at BG Ballpark in Bowling Green, Ky. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
The Hot Rods Kyle Manzardo (right) is congratulated at home by teammate Ronny Simon after hitting a three-run homer. The Bowling Green Hot Rods battled the Asheville Tourists Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Bowling Green Ballpark. (Photo by Joe Imel/Daily News)
Bowling Green's Jeff Smith won his second-straight Manager of the Year award, while Hot Rods first baseman Kyle Manzardo and outfielder Heriberto Hernandez were named to the South Atlantic League All-Star team Wednesday as Major League Baseball announced the High-A All-Stars for the 2022 season, along with postseason awards.
Smith, 48, claimed his second-straight Manager of the Year award with the Hot Rods after leading the club to back-to-back championships and their third title in four seasons. The Hot Rods were 78-52 in 2022 and 4-2 in the postseason, claiming the SAL crown. Smith was Baseball America’s 2007 High-A Manager of the Year and the 2009 Florida State League Manager of the Year.
Manzardo was selected as the SAL’s All-Star first baseman after slashing .329/.436/.636 with 17 homers, 55 RBIs, and an unbelievable 1.072 OPS. This comes after the Washington State product played in 63 games for the Hot Rods and was promoted to AA Montgomery in early August.
Hernandez helped lead the team on the field to the SAL championship while collecting his second ring in as many years. After a slow start to the season, Hernandez exploded in August for nine home runs, helping him set the Hot Rods' single-season individual record with 24 homers, surpassing Jordan Qsar’s record which was set in 2021. Hernandez’s 89 RBIs are also a franchise record, while he also batted .255 with a .867 OPS on the year.
The 2022 postseason awards mark the second consecutive year BG had two players selected for All-Star honors. In 2021, Qsar and pitcher Jacob Lopez joined Smith on the postseason All-Star list.
The 2023 season begins on April 7 on the road, while the Hot Rods open their home schedule on April 11 against the Rome Braves.