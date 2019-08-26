Sunday game between the Bowling Green Hot Rods and South Bend (Ind.) Cubs was postponed because of rain. Tickets for Sunday’s contest can be used for any remaining 2019 regular-season Hot Rods home game.
The two teams will play a doubleheader of two seven-inning games Monday. The first game will start at 5:05 p.m., with the second game due to follow about 30 minutes following the completion of Game 1. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.
