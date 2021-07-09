The Bowling Green Hot Rods' pitching staff held the Rome Braves to two hits and two runs over 14 innings of baseball in a doubleheader split on Thursday at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Ga.
The Hot Rods (36-20) were first to the scoreboard in Game 1, plating a run in the third against Rome starter Coleman Huntley. Luis Trevino led off the frame with a double to right-center and went to third when Osmy Gregorio grounded out to second. Greg Jones did the same, but Trevino scored to give Bowling Green a 1-0 lead.
Hot Rods starter John Doxakis finished his day without allowing a hit, while the lone baserunner against him reached in the first on an error. Colby White took over in the sixth and maintained the no-hitter until he had two strikes on Jesse Franklin V with two outs in the seventh. Michael Harris II walked with one out and Franklin hammered the fifth pitch of his at-bat out of the ballpark to right, breaking up the no-hit bid while simultaneously walking off the Hot Rods, 2-1, in the first game of the doubleheader.
Doxakis went five no-hit innings with six strikeouts in a no-decision. White (0-2) took the loss, allowing one run on one hit with a walk and a strikeout along with a blown save.
In Game 2, Bowling Green supported starter Miller Hogan with a pair of homers in the second. Jordan Qsar and Hill Alexander went back-to-back to make it a 2-0 game against Rome starter Mitch Stallings.
The Hot Rods added to their lead in the fifth against Stallings and Marrick Crouse out of the bullpen, plating five runs on six hits including homers by Greg Jones and Qsar’s second of the ballgame to make it a 7-0 advantage.
The Hot Rods one-hit the Braves (31-25) for the second straight game en route to a 7-0 win in the twinbill split.
Hogan tossed a perfect three innings in a no-decision, striking out four. Michael Costanzo (2-0) allowed one hit and two walks over his two shutout innings with three strikeouts. Ezequiel Zabaleta hurled a hitless two innings with two walks and a strikeout.
The Hot Rods and Braves play the fifth of eight games on Friday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. The Hot Rods start right-hander Zack Trageton (4-1, 4.46), while the Braves have yet to announce a starter,