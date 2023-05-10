The rollercoaster start to the season is on the upswing for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who made it four straight wins with a 5-2 victory over Hickory (N.C.) on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Keyshawn Askew set the tone on the mound, while Carson Williams and Matt Dyer both homered to help Bowling Green (13-14) inch a little closer the .500 mark on the season.
“It’s a young group,” BG manager Rafael Valenzuela said. “There are a lot of young players and we expected to have some struggles. I’m glad we are doing it in the beginning of the year. The past four games, even the last series before that at home, we kinda saw spurts of the team we are. I’m glad to see them go out, succeed, throw strikes and put the ball in play.”
Williams homered in the first inning to get the Hot Rods on the board and Dyer added a two-run homer in the third to make the score 3-0.
Oneill Manzueta’s sacrifice fly extended the lead to 4-0 in the fifth. Hickory got a home run from Daniel Mateo in the sixth, but Junior Caminero answered with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning to push the margin back to four.
Hickory got a homer from Josh Hatcher in the ninth and brought the tying run to the plate with two outs before BG reliever Nate Dahle struck out Griffin Cheney to secure the win.
Bowling Green outhit the Crawdads 12-6. Shane Sasaki led the way with three hits and a run scored. The Hot Rods offense has scored 32 runs in the current four game win streak.
“It’s a young group of hitters and they are going to go through their thing, but they’ve never stopped working, which is fun to watch,” Valenzuela said. “Even in the cages, the conversations and everything that is going on in the dugout – a young group, but very talented and always working.”
GOING DEEP
Askew had his best start of the season – and equaled a career high in innings pitched – to earn the win and improve to 2-3 on the season.
The right-hander allowed three hits, the Mateo homer the only blemish, and struck out four with one walk in six innings.
“It was great,” Askew said. “All season me and (pitching coach R.C. Lichtenstein) have been working on being under control, working smooth and simple. I had a pretty good pen going out, just wanted to stay under control and stay simple – pound the zone early and get quick outs.”
Askew said fastball location was key to his start. He finished with an efficient 72 pitches, 48 for strikes.
“Me being able to control the zone and getting strikes is big,” Askew said. “That’s what we have been working on all season, but I feel like today that really helped.”
Valenzuela said Askew is capable of a performance like this every time out.
“He is one of the nastiest guys I have seen,” Valenzuela said. “I’ve stood in on his bullpens and as long as he is around the plate he’s gonna be good. Today he attacked the hitters with the fastball. He was getting ahead of guys and his change-up was working – his slider as well. As long as he goes out there and throws the ball over the plate, he is going to have a chance.”
REV IT UP
Caminero continued his hot start with a pair of hits, giving him 11 multi-hit games on the season. He has five hits in the first two games of the series, including three doubles and a triple.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
Left-hander Patrick Wicklander (0-1, 3.50) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Wicklander allowed one run and two hits with nine strikeouts in five innings in his last start at Rome (Ga.) on Friday. He will be facing Hickory for the third time this season. He’s allowed three earned runs in seven innings over the previous two outings.
Right-hander Kumar Rocker (2-1, 2.70) is scheduled to start for Hickory. The former third overall pick in the 2022 from Vanderbilt will be making his sixth start after the season, his second against the Hot Rods. Rocker allowed three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts in 4 innings against the Hot Rods on April 22.