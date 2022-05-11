It was a rare tough day at the ballpark for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who dropped a 9-3 decision to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Jersey Shore (10-17) took a commanding lead in the fourth inning and cruised from there, sending Bowling Green (17-11) to its largest loss of the 2022 season.
“It’s hard to come back when you get down that much,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “We battled through some at-bats, so we just chalk it up to a tough day and get back at it tomorrow.”
Less than 24 hours after Bowling Green picked up a walk-off win in the series opener, Jersey Shore broke it open in the fourth.
BG starter Mason Montgomery was cruising along, retiring the first 11 batters before Casey Martin singled. Nick Matera doubled home Martin and McCarthy Tatum singled to make it three straight hits. Montgomery got a ground out and appeared to be out of the inning, but a fielding error by Pedro Martinez extended the inning and the BlueClaws took advantage. Eight straight Jersey Shore batters reached base as the lead grew to 7-0.
“It happened really fast there,” Smith said. “Even when a guy makes an error, you have to find ways to get out of the inning. That’s a learning curve.”
Tatum added an RBI triple in the fifth to make the score 8-0. Bowling Green got on the board with two RBI groundouts in the seventh, but Jersey Shore got one back with a solo homer from Jared Carr in the ninth.
The Hot Rods got an RBI double from Heriberto Hernandez in the bottom of the ninth, but were unable to get any closer.
Montgomery took the loss, dropping to 1-1 on the season, allowing six runs – one earned – on four hits with six strikeouts.
Alika Williams, Diego Infante and Osleivis Basabe paced the offense with two hits each.
SCUFFLING OFFENSE
Despite scoring three runs late, Bowling Green continued its recent offensive funk.
The Hot Rods finished 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position and are now 3-for-20 in the first two games of the series. Bowling Green has scored four runs or less in five out of the last seven games.
“I think if we score runs we will have chances to win games because we have pretty good starting pitching,” Smith said. “We have good pitching overall, so if we have consistent at-bats and score some runs then good things will happen.”
STREAKING
Basabe extended his hit streak to 12 games, while Infante and Hernandez extended their hit streaks to seven games in Wednesday’s loss.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday. Right-hander Nathan Wiles (0-0, 9.00) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Right-hander Cristian Hernandez (1-0, 5.65) is scheduled to start for Jersey Shore.{&end}