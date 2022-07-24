The Bowling Green Hot Rods made the most of a brief return trip to Bowling Green Ballpark, beating Asheville 7-5 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep over the Tourists.
Bowling Green (55-33 overall, 14-9 second half) built a big lead early, holding off an Asheville comeback to earn a fourth straight win and 11 wins in the last 12 home games.
“We played two (really good) games the last two nights,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “Today we came out and we started banging the ball. We got a little sloppy in the middle innings. It could have gone either way in the middle innings, but anytime you don’t play your best baseball and can come away with a win it’s a good feeling.”
Asheville (36-52, 10-13) struck first with an RBI single by Michael Sandle in the third, but the lead with short-lived with Kyle Manzardo battling in a seven pitch at-bat and connecting for his 14th homer of the season – a three run shot that gave the Hot Rods a 3-1 advantage.
“Manzardo’s at-bats over the course of the season have been really impressive,” Smith said. “Almost every one of them is exciting. That at-bat he had for a three-run homer – hit a foul ball for a homer and six pitches later he hits a three-run homerun. You can’t ask much more from what he is doing right now.”
Bowling Green added three more runs in the fourth. Luis Leon hit an RBI triple and scored on a double by Abiezal Ramirez. Three batters later Manzardo added a two-out RBI single to make the score 6-1.
The Tourists inched closer in the fifth, scoring three times and chasing BG starter Nathan Wiles.
Ronny Simon gave BG some insurance with an RBI single in the sixth. Sandle added an RBI single in the seventh to cut the deficit to two runs again before Audry Lugo, Graeme Stinson and Cameron Leonard were able to shut down the Tourists the rest of the way.
Franklin Dacosta earned the win with 1⅔ scoreless innings to improve to 2-3 on the season. Leonard earned his fourth save of the season.
Bowling Green finished with seven hits, two each from Manzardo and Mason Auer. Manzardo drove in four runs while Leon scored two runs.
CATCHING UP
Bowling Green used five pitchers in Sunday’s game with Smith and his staff trying to get everyone back into a normal routine.
Smith said he knew after the four-day break earlier this season it would be critical to get everyone back out on the mound during the three-game series. The Hot Rods used all but two pitchers against Asheville – holding back two pitchers who will likely start the first two game in the next series.
“We had to get everybody back in a rhythm,” Smith said. “We’ll be fine.”
PICK PLAY
Bowling Green pitchers combined for three pickoffs in Sunday’s win – one each from Wiles, DeCosta and Lugo.
The Hot Rods also had a runner picked off, with Rhett Kouba picking off Simon.
UP NEXT
Bowling Green opens a six game series at Greenville (S.C.) at 6:05 p.m. CDT Tuesday.
The Hot Rods took five out of six in Greenville last month – including a 4-0 win in the series opener that clinched the first half division title and a postseason berth.
Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday’s game.