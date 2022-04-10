The Bowling Green Hot Rods completed the sweep over the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists with a 1-0 win Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
After outscoring the Tourists 22-7 in the first two games, Bowling Green (3-0) got strong pitching and a timely defensive play to finish the sweep in the opening series of the season.
“I think that is the big thing,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “When you look back at the series everybody is going to see runs and lopsided wins and I see our guys throwing strikes and pitching pretty good. That’s what we see.”
Bowling Green finished with three hits on the day, with the lone run coming on a two-error play in the fourth. After Heriberto Hernandez reached on a two-out double, Asheville pitcher Aaron Brown threw the ball into centerfield on a pickoff attempt at second base allowing Hernandez to advance to third. Centerfielder Jordan Brewer tried to make a play at third, but his throw sailed over everyone and out of play in the netting, allowing Hernandez to score what would be the only run of the day.
Mason Montgomery and three relievers combined for a six hitter for the Hot Rods. Asheville’s biggest threat came in the sixth, when Luis Santana tried to score on a single but was thrown out at the plate by left fielder Diego Infante – a one-hop strike that easily beat the runner.
Cameron Leonard earned the win with 1⅔ innings of scoreless relief. Sean Hunley threw two innings out of the pen and Jose Lopez closed out the final two innings to earn his first save of the season.
“We faced some really good arms today,” Smith said. “They threw two good arms at them and we were able to pitch and play some good defense. Infante’s play at home plate saves the game right there. To beat two good arms like that, that is a good thing.”
Offensively, Tanner Murray and Alexander Ovalles joined Hernandez with one hit each.
FOR STARTERS
Montgomery was solid in 3⅓ innings of work, striking out five while allowing two hits and walking three.
In the series, BG starters – still working up pitch counts – totaled 11 innings with 15 strikeouts, allowing four hits and no earned runs.
“I really think that is the strength of our team,” Smith said. “We are going to score runs. We are a good baseball team, but I think looking at it overall … our five starters are going to give us a chance to be in a lot of games.”
NOTES
Bowling Green’s last 1-0 win was on May 14, 2021, also against Asheville. … Bowling Green is off to a 3-0 start for the second straight season. The Hot Rods won four straight to start the season last year. … Bowling Green opened with three straight home wins for the first time since 2016 when it swept a two-game series against Dayton before opening a series against Lansing with a win one week later. … The Hot Rods announced before the game that OF Garrett Hiott was assigned to AAA Durham. … Former Bowling Green Hot Rods Lucius Fox made his major league debut with the Washington Nationals on Sunday, going 0-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods head out for the first road trip of the season, opening a series at the Hickory (N.C.) Crawdads on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CDT.
Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday’s game.