The Bowling Green Hot Rods will get a chance to defend the Midwest League title after sweeping a doubleheader against South Bend (Ind.) 4-3 and 7-2 to clinch a playoff berth.
Bowling Green (78-55 overall, 39-24 second half) needed a late rally to hold off the Cubs in Game 1 before using a huge sixth inning to pull away and secure a spot in next week’s postseason – the fourth straight season the Hot Rods have made the playoffs.
“I’m very proud of the boys,” BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “I think the thing I enjoy the most about this group is the way they go about their business. They take care of each other and they play hard. I’m very proud of them and now we can celebrate.”
Bowling Green entered the night needing two wins and a Lansing (Mich.) loss to clinch. With Lansing holding up its end with a loss to Lake County (Ohio), the Hot Rods made sure Monday would end with a celebration.
The Hot Rods picked up the win in the opener despite being outhit 8-4.
Bowling Green scored three in the first inning on one hit, with the three-run lead holding until the fourth.
South Bend opened the inning with back-to-back doubles by Andy Weber and Nelson Maldonado, with Nelson Velazquez capping the rally with a solo homer that tied the score 3-all.
The Hot Rods regained the edge on an RBI single by Chris Betts in the fifth, and Zack Trageton and reliever Joel Peguero made it stand. Trageton improved to 5-0, allowing three runs and eight hits with three strikeouts in 5⅔ innings. Peguero retired all four batters he faced, striking out two, to earn his 14th save of the season.
Nick Schnell had three hits in the opener.
“I think winning the first game was the key to winning that second game,” Ruiz said. “I think everybody started to play loose and that is why we came back in the second game the way we did.”
South Bend (72-59, 35-28) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning of Game 2, chasing starter Shane Baz in the first.
Bowling Green’s bullpen minimized the damage, allowing the offense to come alive and take control.
Osmy Gregorio gave the Hot Rods the lead for good in the third with a two-run homer. Bowling Green put it away in the sixth, starting the rally with six straight hits and scoring four times to extend the lead to 7-1.
The Cubs got a run in the top of the seventh before Nelson Maldonado hit into a fielder’s choice to end the game and start the celebration.
“Honestly, most of us didn’t know we clinched until the scoreboard went off after the game, but here we are drinking beers in the clubhouse hanging out and having a good time,” Betts said. “That’s the kind of group we have. We just show up to the field, ready to play every day.
“I think everyone knows how good this team was last year and I think all the guys in here are really confident in our abilities to win. Today we just seamlessly took two games like it was another day.”
Nick Padilla earned the win, striking out seven in 3⅓ scoreless innings of relief.
Gregorio finished with three hits, while Grant Witherspoon added two hits.
While Bowling Green clinched a playoff spot, the Hot Rods are still in position to win the Midwest League Eastern Division. Monday’s wins pushed the Hot Rods four games in front of the Cubs with seven to play – reducing the magic number to four.
“The season is not over yet and I think we are going to do our best to try and finish first,” Ruiz said.
FINISHING IT OFF
Monday’s celebration had a little more meaning for a Hot Rods team that fell 1½ games short of clinching a playoff spot in the first half.
Seven players who were on the roster at the end of the first half have since been promoted to High A Port Charlotte (Fla.), but the turnover didn’t slow down the Hot Rods.
“It’s really nice to get it in the second half, especially with (a) week left, because I feel like we straight up got beat at the end of the first half as opposed to throwing those games away,” Betts said. “It’s really special to clinch as early as we did here in the second. We can just hang out now and go out there and play baseball.”
CELEBRATE AGAIN
For two members of the Hot Rods, Monday’s clinching was their second celebration this season.
Ruben Cardenas was part of the Lake County (Ohio) team who clinched a Midwest League wildcard spot in the first half, while Nathan Witt celebrated a Midwest League first half Eastern Division championship with Great Lakes (Mich.) earlier this season.
UP NEXT
The series concludes at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
Left-hander Matthew Liberatore (6-2, 3.15) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Liberatore is winless since June 28, going 0-1 in six appearances. He is 1-1 in two starts against South Bend, allowing one run in 12 innings.
Right-hander Zach Mort (5-2, 3.47) is scheduled to start for the Cubs. Mort will be making his fourth start with South Bend this season. He has pitched to a 2.70 ERA in those starts, allowing five runs in 16⅓ innings. He has made two relief appearances against the Hot Rods this season, allowing five runs in five innings.
