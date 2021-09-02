The Bowling Green Hot Rods earned a doubleheader sweep over the Hickory (N.C.) Crawdads on Thursday at Bowling Green Ballpark, winning game one 3-2 and taking the nightcap 8-3.
The Hot Rods' sweep was the third in five doubleheaders this season, with Bowling Green earning splits in the other two twin bills.
Roberto Alvarez’s RBI single in the sixth was the difference in game one, as Bowling Green (72-33) made it two straight one-run wins against the Crawdads.
Alvarez drove in two runs, while Curtis Mead had one RBI for the Hot Rods, who were held to three hits in game one. Jose Lopez tossed 1⅓ scoreless innings to earn the win in relief, with Alan Strong pitching a scoreless seventh to earn the save -- his second of the season.
Offensive wasn’t an issue in game two, with Bowling Green busting out for 11 hits.
Jacson McGowan had two hits, including a home run during a four-run second that gave the Hot Rods a 5-1 advantage. Hickory cut the deficit to 5-3 before Bowling Green scored three insurance runs in the sixth.
Connor Hollis, Hill Alexander and Alika Williams all had two-hit games. McGowan, Williams and Brett Wisely drove in two runs each.
Ezequiel Zabaleta earned the win in relief with two scoreless innings.
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Friday. Left-hander Ian Seymour (0-0, 1.80) is scheduled to start for Bowling Green. Left-hander Avery Weems (3-4, 4.85) is scheduled to start for Hickory.