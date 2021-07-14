The Bowling Green Hot Rods returned home with a doubleheader sweep over the Winston-Salem (N.C.) Dash on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark, winning game one 5-1 and taking the nightcap 2-1.
Bowling Green (41-21) got strong starts from Jayden Murray and John Doxakis and the offense continued its record home run pace with a trio of long balls to improve to 20-6 at home this season.
“At any level, winning both games of a doubleheader is very difficult,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “We were fortunate with the way our pitching lined up today to have Murray and Doxakis start and have our bullpen fresh. It just took a few home runs to put those games away.”
In game one, homers from Curtis Mead and Grant Witherspoon helped the Hot Rods build a 2-1 lead after three innings.
Mead added a two-run single in the fifth and Jones capped the scoring with an RBI single in the sixth.
Murray earned the win to improve to 7-1. Murray allowed one run and two hits in five innings with six strikeouts. Greg Jones had three hits, while Mead and Witherspoon added two hits.
Jones had the key hit in the second game -- a two-run homer to dead center that gave the Hot Rods the lead for good.
Doxakis improved to 1-1, allowing one run and four hits with five strikeouts in five innings.
Colby White earned his second save with two scoreless innings.
The Hot Rods had four hits in game two, two each from Jones and Erik Ostberg.
“The next guy kind of steps up and we continue to play a good brand of baseball,” Smith said. “We’ve had pretty good pitching all year. We play pretty good defense and we have timey hits with some home runs. The good thing is when a guy moves up, another guy steps in. It has been fun to see that.”
HOME RUN RECORD
With three homers Wednesday, Bowling Green raised its season total to 103 -- three off the franchise record for homers in a season set in 2011. BG has hit 47 homers at Bowling Green Ballpark, 10 from recently promoted Niko Hulsizer.
NOTES
Murray has worked five innings in 10 straight starts… Bowling Green improved to 2-0-2 in doubleheaders this season… Mead’s home run came in his first home at-bat since joining the Hot Rods from Low-A Charleston. He is the 16th Hot Rods player to homer this season.