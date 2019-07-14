The Bowling Green Hot Rods got out of a mini-funk with a pair of wins over Wisconsin on Sunday, beating the Timber Rattlers 6-4 in the completion of Saturday’s suspended game before cruising to an 8-2 win in the regularly scheduled game.
Osmy Gregorio, who extended his streak to 15 games with hits in both games, hit a home run to lift Bowling Green in the suspended game before Erik Ostberg sparked the offense with two hits and three RBIs in the second game. The wins snapped a three-game losing streak.
“It was good that we could win those two games,” BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said. “It was good to be on the right track, winning some games and starting to play better baseball.”
Bowling Green (55-38 overall, 15-8 second half) guaranteed itself a winning record on the season-high 11 game homestand with a dominant win in Sunday’s regularly scheduled game.
Wisconsin (44-48, 13-10) got back-to-back doubles from Korry Howell and Thomas Dillard to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but the lead was short lived.
Jonathan Aranda gave the Hot Rods the lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run home run to right and Grant Witherspoon added an RBI double later in the inning to make the score 3-1.
Bowling Green extended the advantage in the third, getting a two-run double from Jordan Qsar and a two-run single by Ostberg that pushed the margin to 7-1.
Ostberg added an RBI single in the fifth, but Wisconsin got the run back with solo homer by Gabriel Garcia in the sixth – the final run of the day for either team.
Wisconsin outhit Bowling Green 10-9, but stranded 10 and were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position while the Hot Rods stranded six and were 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
Witherspoon had three hits, with Ostberg the only other Hot Rod to record a multi-hit game.
“I think the bottom of the order did a really good job,” Ruiz said. “Qsar has been swinging the bat really good lately and he got two RBIs. Ostberg got two hits and three RBIs, so that was huge. And Aranda has been hot too. He has been producing a lot for us and doing a really good job.”
Bowling Green began the day by edging the Timber Rattlers in the completion of Saturday’s game suspended due to rain.
Tied 3-all in the bottom of the seventh when the game resumed, Gregorio quickly broke the tie with a two-run homer to left.
Both teams scored on a wild pitch in the eighth, with Joel Peguero retiring the Timber Rattlers in order in the ninth to finish it off for his eighth save.
“Peguero was one of the reasons that we won that game,” Ruiz said. “He came in (in the eighth) with the bases loaded and he was able to give us a chance to win. They scored on a wild pitch, but –other than that – he did a really good job. He went after hitters, challenged the guys and got the save.”
Chris Muller, who pitched the top of the seventh before the rain came on Saturday night, earned the win. Connor Hollis and Aranda paced the offense with two hits each in the suspended game.
WALKING THE TIGHTROPE
Easton McGee earned the win, but had to battle through six innings to earn his fourth straight quality start in the second half.
“It’s been four good starts and I am really thankful for that,” McGee said. “I’ve just been trying to go out and give my team a chance to win every time I pitch.”
The Hopkinsville native allowed two runs and nine hits, with four walks, but was aided by a solid defense and four timely strikeouts that played a large part in Wisconsin stranding eight while McGee was on the mound.
“When you don’t have your best stuff you have to find a way to get the job done,” McGee said. “It felt good to miss a few spots and give up some hits, but then make a good pitch and get rewarded for it. It just evens itself out.”
UP NEXT
The series concludes at 12:05 p.m. on Monday. It will be the Hot Rods' final regular-season home game against a Midwest League Western Division opponent.
Right-hander Caleb Sampen (6-3, 3.07) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Sampen has won his last two starts – allowing one earned run over 13 innings of work. He is 4-2 with a 2.78 ERA in eight starts at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Right-hander Adam Hill (6-6, 3.93) is scheduled to start for Wisconsin. Hill is winless in his last four starts, going 0-2 despite a 3.22 ERA. He is 1-2 in three starts against Midwest League Eastern Division opponents – allowing 14 earned runs in 16 innings.
