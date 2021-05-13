Jonathan Aranda hit a late go-ahead homer and Greg Jones hit a two-run homer in his first at bat in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 8-7 win over the Asheville Tourists (3-4) on Tuesday night at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods (6-2) and Tourists will battle in the third game of a six-game series on Thursday night with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
Korey Lee homered for Asheville in the first inning against Bowling Green starter Zack Trageton, but the Hot Rods responded quickly against Tourists starter Danny Cody. Pedro Martinez led off the bottom half of the first with a single and later came in to score off of an Evan Edwards sacrifice fly, tying the game at 1-all.
Bowling Green scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth against Cody. Jones got his first hit and home run as a Hot Rod, bringing in the third and fourth runs of the game on a two-run home run. Blake Hunt followed Jones with a double and Edwards and Ruben Cardenas walked to load the bases.
Grant Witherspoon walked against Tourists reliever Chandler Casey to force home the fifth BG run of the game. After an inning-ending triple play, the Hot Rods took a 5-1 lead into the fourth.
The Tourists scored two runs on an error in the fourth and three in the top of the fifth. Bowling Green got back onto the scoreboard to stay in the game. Jones led off with a single and Hunt doubled. Witherspoon brought both in with a two-run double, regaining the lead 7-6.
Asheville drove in another run in the top of the sixth, tying the game at 7-all. In the bottom of the eighth, Aranda hit a solo shot to give the Hot Rods a 8-7 edge. The blast was Aranda’s first long-ball of the season and traveled 421 feet.
Michael Costanzo walked the first two hitters he faced in the ninth before retiring the next three Tourists to secure a save in the 8-7 BG victory.
Trageton tossed 3 2/3 innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts in a no-decision. Mikey York allowed three runs on two hits and a walk over his inning of work with two strikeouts. Jacob Lopez (1-0) gave up one run in 3 1/3 innings of work while holding the Tourists to two hits and a run with five strikeouts. Costanzo earned the save in a scoreless inning of work with two walks and a strikeout.
The Hot Rods and Tourists will play the third game of the series on Thursday. Bowling Green will send right-hander Jayden Murray (0-0, 0.00) to the mound against Tourists righty Jimmy Endersby (0-0, 4.50). Bowling Green will play as the Bootleggers, wearing alternate jerseys to go along with their alternate identity.