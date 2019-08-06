The Bowling Green Hot Rods salvaged a split of the four-game series with Lansing (Mich.) downing the Lugnuts 6-1 on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green (65-49 overall, 26-18 second half) nearly matched its run total from the previous three games of the series, with Grant Witherspoon leading the way with three of the Hot Rods' five extra-base hits.
BG manager Reinaldo Ruiz said it was a nice bounce back after a disappointing 6-3, eight-inning loss in Monday’s second game of a doubleheader.
“It was a nice way to bounce back and play a better game,” Ruiz said. “I think on the offensive side and the pitching side that we did a really good job today.”
Bowling Green was held to seven runs in the first three games of the series, but the offense got going early and continued to tack on runs – scoring in five out of eight innings.
Jordan Qsar’s RBI triple got Bowling Green on the board in the first. Erik Ostberg added a sacrifice fly in the fourth and an RBI double by Ford Proctor in the fifth tacked on another run.
Lansing broke through on an RBI single by Jake Brodt in the sixth, but Bowling Green's Jonathan Aranda answered with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the inning to make the score 4-1.
Witherspoon made it a three-hit day with an RBI double in the eighth, with Roberto Alvarez capping the scoring later in the inning with an RBI single.
“We were a little tentative yesterday, so the plan today was to be more aggressive on the fastball and it worked out pretty well,” Witherspoon said.
Proctor, Alvarez and Qsar all finished with two-hit games as the Hot Rods finished 3-for-6 with runners in scoring position, stranding three runners.
“I think one of the good things we did today offensively was that we were aggressive in fastball counts,” Ruiz said. “The result was we had all those extra-base hits. That was good to see from the offense.”
Zach Trageton earned the win to improve to 2-0. The right-hander pitched six innings, allowing one run and four hits with seven strikeouts.
“Great job by Zach,” Ruiz said. “He was throwing strikes. He was very efficient with his pitches. He gave us a chance. It was a much needed outing from him today. He did a great job.”
SUNNY DAY
There is something about day games that brings out the best in Bowling Green. With Tuesday’s win the Hot Rods improved to 21-7 in day games, 14-1 at Bowling Green Ballpark.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods will open a three-game series at West Michigan at 6:05 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, the start of a six-game road trip.
Right-hander Shane Baz (3-1, 3.22) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Baz hasn’t won since June 22, but is 2-0 with a 2.76 ERA in six road starts. He allowed two runs in five innings in his BG debut May 20.
Right-hander Robbie Welhaf (3-6, 3.86) is scheduled to start for West Michigan. Welhaf is 0-2 in his last two starts, allowing 11 earned runs in 10 1/3 innings. He was the winning pitcher in his only outing against Bowling Green this season, tossing a perfect inning of relief with two strikeouts.
