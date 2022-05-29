The Bowling Green Hot Rods secured a series win with a 6-3 victory over the Brooklyn Cyclones on Sunday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green continued its power surge against Brooklyn with homers from Kyle Manzardo and Logan Driscoll to push past the Cyclones and take four out of six games in the series. BG has hit 12 homers in 12 games against Brooklyn this season.
Driscoll got Bowling Green on the board in the bottom of the second, but back-to-back homers Brandon McIlwain and Branden Fryman gave Brooklyn a 2-1 lead in the third.
Manzardo’s two-run homer in the bottom of the third gave the Hot Rods the lead again, but Fryman’s second homer of the day in the fifth made the score 3-3.
Bowling Green regained control for good in the bottom of the inning with a sacrifice fly by Manzardo and a two-run homer by Driscoll to push the lead to three.
The lead would hold although Brooklyn threatened in the ninth, putting two on with one out before reliever Sean Mullen got Jayden Palmer to hit into a game-ending double play to preserve the win.
Driscoll finished with three hits, a triple short of the cycle, while Tanner Murray added two hits.
Audry Lugo earned the win in relief to improve to 4-1, while Mullen recorded his team-leading fifth save.
HAVE A SERIES
Manzardo’s big day capped a huge series against Brooklyn. He finished the series 8-for-17 with four home runs, seven RBIs and eight runs scored.
UP NEXT
Bowling Green will open a six-game series against the Rome Braves in Rome, Ga., at 6 p.m. CDT on Tuesday.
The teams split a six-game series in Bowling Green April 19-24, with the Hot Rods winning the final two. The Hot Rods lead Rome by a game and a half in the standings, part of a three-team scramble with Hickory at the top of the South Atlantic League South Division Standings.
Neither team has announced a starter for Tuesday’s opener.
– Follow Hot Rods reporter Micheal Compton on Twitter @mcompton428 or visit bgdailynews.com.