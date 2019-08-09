The Bowling Green Hot Rods made it back-to-back wins at West Michigan with a 5-3 victory Friday.
Bowling Green (67-50 overall, 28-14 second half) built a 4-0 lead early and held back a late charge from the Whitecaps to claim the rubber match of the three-game series.
Ford Proctor and Jordan Qsar paced the Hot Rods offense with three hits and an RBI each, while Seaver Whalen and Erik Ostberg both had a hit and an RBI.
Alan Strong earned the win to improve to 8-4, allowing three runs and six hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. Nick Padilla tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings and Cristofer Ogando pitched a perfect ninth to earn his sixth save of the season.
Bowling Green will open a three-game series at Great Lakes (Mich.) at 6:05 p.m. Saturday. Easton McGee (7-4, 3.68) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Great Lakes’ starter is to be announced.
