Jordan Qsar homered for the second-straight game and Zack Trageton struck out a career-high nine batters in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 4-1 victory over the Great Lakes Loons in the series finale Monday in Midland, Mich.
The Hot Rods improved to 69-51 overall and 30-20 in the second half, tied for first with the Loons, ahead of a league-wide off day on Tuesday.
The Hot Rods took a four-run lead in the first inning, chasing Loons starter Jack Little from the game. Jordan Qsar's 381-foot blast to right for a two-run homer gave Bowling Green a 2-0 edge.
The Hot Rods' Chris Betts and Jonathan Aranda both walked, chasing Little from the game. Jose Chacin entered from the bullpen and got a fly ball to right off the bat of Roberto Alvarez, but Romer Cuadrado dropped it on the chalk line for an error, allowing Betts and Aranda to score while giving the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead.
The Loons got a run back in the seventh, but the Hot Rods held on the rest of the way en route to a series win.
Trageton (3-0) tossed five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and did not issue a walk in a win. Nick Padilla allowed a run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings of work, and Joel Peguero earned his 11th save of the season after tossing a scoreless 2 1/3 innings with two walks, a hit and three strikeouts.
Bowling Green returns to action on Wednesday to start a three-game series with the Dayton Dragons at Bowling Green Ballpark. Game time is 6:35 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.