The Bowling Green Hot Rods made it five straight wins with a wild 13-11 victory over Aberdeen (Md.) on Sunday at Bowling Green.
Bowling Green rallied from three deficits of two runs or more behind four homers -- two from Niko Hulsizer -- to improve its record to a High-A best 24-12.
“It was back-and-forth like a boxing match,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “I can’t say enough about the guys -- the way they fought and the way they didn't quit. They just kept fighting back and I am really proud of them.”
After falling behind 2-0 in the second inning, Bowling Green answered with five unanswered runs -- surging ahead 5-2 on a no-doubt three-run blast by Hulsizer in the bottom of the third.
Aberdeen used a six-run fifth to move back in front, but Bowling Green answered again -- with three in the bottom of the fifth, including a homer by Greg Jones, to tie the score 8-8.
Aberdeen (20-14) got a homer from Cody Roberts in the sixth and added two more runs in the seventh to make the score 11-8.
The Hot Rods erased the deficit again with four runs in the bottom of the seventh -- a rally that included homers by Ruben Cardenas and Hulsizer, and an RBI triple by Erik Ostberg.
Bowling Green added an insurance run in the eighth and Carlos Garcia finished it off with a perfect ninth to earn the win and improve to 4-1 on the season.
“They fought,” Smith said. “They took their walks. They got big hits. They made the defensive plays. It was an effort and a half.”
Hulsizer finished with three hits and five RBIs. Cardenas, Blake Hunt and Jacson McGowan added two hits each, while Osmy Gregorio finished with three RBIs.
POWER UP
With the four homers on Sunday, Bowling Green increased its total to 60 on the season. The Hot Rods entered Sunday with eight more homers than Cedar Rapids for the most home runs in all of High-A and was tied for third in all of minor league baseball.
Bowling Green is the only franchise in the top six that is not a Triple A affiliate.
“It’s tremendously exciting,” Smith said. “I don’t think any of us expected all of these home runs coming out of spring training. The next thing you know guys are driving the ball. It’s not like guys are only going up there and trying to hit home runs. They are trying to hit the ball hard and drive the baseball.”
HOME SWEET HOME
WIth the win, Bowling Green improved to 15-3 at Bowling Green Ballpark this season. The Hot Rods finished 10-2 on the 12-game homestand, outscoring their opponents 83-57.
“The fan support has been great,” Smith said. “We have a lot of people out there and they are really excited to play in front of our fans right now. The more people out there, the better.”
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods will begin a six-game series at Rome (Ga.) on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CDT.
It will be the third series between the two teams this season -- the second in Rome. Bowling Green is 8-4 against the Braves this season -- 3-3 at Rome.
Rome is 19-17, five games back of the Hot Rods in the High-A East Southern Division.