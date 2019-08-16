The Bowling Green Hot Rods claimed the series from Dayton (Ohio) with a 5-1 victory Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Chris Betts and Osmy Gregorio homered, while Alan Strong and Nick Padilla combined to hold the Dragons to six hits as Bowling Green (71-52 overall, 32-21 second half) earned a 5-1 win over the Dragons for a second straight night.
The Hot Rods never trailed in Friday’s rubber match of the three-game series, taking complete control in the middle innings.
Bowling Green got a sacrifice fly from Grant Witherspoon in the fourth before using the long ball to take control in the sixth.
Betts extended the lead to 4-0 on one swing, a no-doubt three-run shot to right for his 18th of the season.
Three batters later, Gregorio hit a home run to the opposite field – right into the Dayton bullpen – to extend the Hot Rods’ advantage to five.
Dayton (50-73, 22-31) broke through with an RBI single by Miles Gordon in the seventh, but was unable to get any closer.
Strong allowed one run and six hits with nine strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings to earn the victory and improve to 9-4 on the season for Bowling Green.
It was the right-hander’s team-leading 12th quality start of the season. Padilla was perfect over the final 2 1/3 innings, striking out three.
Ford Proctor and Seaver Whalen paced the offense with two hits each, with Ruben Cardenas scoring twice.
FOR STARTERS
Strong wrapped up an impressive series for BG starters as Strong, Shane Baz and Miller Hogan allowed just two runs over 18 2/3 innings. The trio allowed 15 hits and three walks, while striking out 18.
OUTTA HERE
Dayton catcher Morgan Lofstrom was ejected in the top of the second for arguing balls and strikes.
WINNING BASEBALL
With the victory, the Hot Rods clinched a winning season for a fourth straight year.
UP NEXT
The Hot Rods open a three-game series at Fort Wayne (Ind.) at 6:05 p.m. CDT on Saturday.
Right-hander Easton McGee (7-4, 3.64) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. McGee has pitched at least six innings in six of his last seven appearances, racking up six quality starts. He’s allowed seven runs in 12 innings of work spanning two appearances against Fort Wayne this season.
Right-hander Adrian Martinez (5-4, 3.58) is scheduled to start for Fort Wayne. Martinez will be making his fourth start of the season, his 31st appearance overall. He has a 5.54 ERA in his three starts and will be making his fourth appearance this season against the Hot Rods.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.