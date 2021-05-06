The Bowling Green Hot Rods had 15 hits and the pitching staff struck out Greenville Drive batters 14 times in a 9-2 Opening Day victory Wednesday at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.
The Hot Rods nearly started the season by batting around the order in the first against Drive starter Jay Groome. Connor Hollis led off with a single to short and stole second with one out. Blake Hunt walked ahead of Ruben Cardenas’ single to right that loaded the bases. Bowling Green took a 1-0 lead after Evan Edwards was hit by a pitch to force home Hollis. With two outs, Grant Witherspoon walked to score Hunt and give the Hot Rods a 2-0 edge.
In the second, the Hot Rods offense backed starting pitcher Peyton Battenfield with even more run support. With one out, Hollis and Pedro Martinez singled, with Hollis moving to third on the latter before scoring on Cardenas’ double to left to make it a 3-0 game. With Hunt at third and Cardenas at second, Edwards singled to center, scoring them both to give Bowling Green a 5-0 lead.
The Hot Rods added another run in the third when Hollis singled to right and scored Jonathan Aranda.
The Drive got two runs back against Hot Rods reliever Tanner Dodson thanks to the long-ball. Brandon Howlett hit a two-run homer to cut into Bowling Green’s lead.
The Hot Rods added three runs in the ninth. Grant Witherspoon led off the inning with a deep homer to right, giving the Hot Rods a 7-2 edge. Aranda was hit by a pitch, and Qsar homered to make it 9-2. Greenville went down in order in the 9th to secure Bowling Green’s win.
Battenfield tossed 4.0 innings of shutout baseball while allowing two hits and two walks with six strikeouts in a no decision. Dodson worked 1.2 innings while allowing two runs (both earned) on three hits with a walk and two strikeouts. Carlos Garcia (1-0) earned the win while contributing 2.0 innings of scoreless, hitless baseball. He also walked one and had three strikeouts. Christopher Gau finished the game with 1.1 innings and three K’s.