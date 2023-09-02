Kamren James drilled the first of three home runs for the Bowling Green Hot Rods with a go-ahead two-run blast in the top of the fourth inning, leading to an 8-6 win over the Asheville Tourists on Saturday at McCormick Field in Asheville, N.C.
Bowling Green (65-53 overall, 34-23 second half) began the scoring in the top of the third against Asheville starter Alex Santos. Mario Fernandez doubled, Shane Sasaki walked, and Carson Williams reached on an error to load the bases. Dominic Keegan ripped a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Fernandez to make it 1-0.
The Tourists (47-72, 21-37) answered back in the bottom of the third off Hot Rods starter Ian Seymour. Justin Williams, Tyler Whitaker and Tommy Sacco all worked walks to load the bases. Tim Borden smashed a sacrifice fly to center to plate Williams and tie the game 1-1.
In the top of the fourth, Nick Schnell led off with a walk and came around to score on a two-run homer by James, putting Bowling Green up 3-1. Blake Robertson and Fernandez hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. A wild pitch from Santos and throwing error from catcher Miguel Palma allowed Robertson to score, making it 4-1. Fernandez later scored on a throwing error from second baseman Kobe Kato, increasing the Hot Rods' lead to 5-1.
The Hot Rods scored again in the top of the fifth off Tourists reliever Nic Swanson. Schnell led off with a double and Robertson launched a two-run homer to move the score to 7-1. In the top of the sixth, Brock Jones put Bowling Green up 8-1 with a solo homer to right center.
Asheville’s offense woke up in the bottom of the seventh off Bowling Green reliever Alex Cook. Rolando Espinosa walked, Whitaker doubled, and Sacco walked to load the bases. Borden doubled to left, scoring two runs to make it 8-3. A passed ball from the catcher Fernandez allowed Sacco to score from third, cutting the deficit to 8-4.
The Tourists scored two more runs in the bottom of the eighth against Hot Rods reliever Kyle Whitten, but Asheville went scoreless the rest of the way to finalize the score at 8-6.
Cook (3-0) earned the win, letting up three runs (two earned) on three hits, two walks, and three strikeouts over 2 2/3 frames. Santos (3-7) took the loss, allowing five runs (three earned) on seven hits, four walks and two strikeouts over four innings. Alfredo Zarraga collected the save, letting up a walk and notching a strikeout over 1 1/3 innings.
The Hot Rods and Tourists play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. Right-hander Yoniel Curet (1-0, 5.51) takes the ball for Bowling Green, while righty Deylen Miley (2-6, 5.67) starts for Asheville.