The Bowling Green Hot Rods have sent plenty of participants to the Midwest League All-Star Game in the franchise's brief history.
Now all the Midwest League All-Stars will come to Bowling Green, with the Hot Rods announcing Tuesday that Bowling Green Ballpark will host the 2020 All-Star Game on June 23. The game will be the culmination of a four day all-star fest that will begin with the second annual High School Showcase featuring players from Region 3 and Region 4 on Saturday, June 20.
Sunday, June 21 will feature a Bourbon, Beer and Baseball event that will include meet-and-greets with some of the baseball's biggest legends. A Fan Fest and Homerun Derby will highlight Monday, June 22, with an All-Star luncheon and the game taking place one day later.
Med Center Health will serve as the title sponsor for the All-Star game.
"You are only going to be able to have (it) once every 20 years or so, so to be able to host it is incredible," BG Hot Rods general manager/COO Eric Leach said. "It's going to be a great time. We've known for a little bit, started to put the broad brush strokes, and now we get to do the finite details and figure out exactly who we are going to bring in. It's a tremendous thing."
Leach said this event is a chance to showcase the city to the 15 other cities in the Midwest League. Hot Rods owner Jack Blackstock said it's a chance to showcase all of Kentucky.
"The All-Star event is designed, not just to have a single baseball game, but to have a four-day period of celebration of baseball, Bowling Green, and Kentucky," Blackstock said. "It's a chance to highlight the community and the ties that the team has to it.
"I think it raises the profile of the city, probably more than it does the team, because people are coming in town to see Bowling Green and the event. We are going to try to show off Bowling Green and southcentral Kentucky the best we can."
This will be the 56th Midwest League All-Star game. Last year's game was hosted by South Bend, Ind. Jay Bruce, Clayton Kershaw, Mike Trout, Carlos Correa and former Hot Rod Alex Colome are some of the current MLB players who have played in the Midwest League All-Star Game. The Hot Rods manager in 2020 will serve as the manager for the Eastern Division team.
"I think of guys who have gotten to the big leagues this year, like Vladamir Guerrero, Jr. and Bo Bichette," Leach said. "Three years ago they were playing in Bowling Green Ballpark against us. They were part of this all-star game and now they are the best of the best in the big leagues.
"We all saw what Guerrero did in the Home Run Derby, showcasing his talent. Three years ago he was doing that in our league. That's the type of talent you will be able to see here."
Bowling Green players have had success in the Home Run Derby, with Chris Betts winning last season.
Leach and his staff were in attendance for that All-Star event -- with an eye on what they would do if the opportunity arose for Bowling Green to host the event.
"We take notes everywhere we go, because you never know when you are going to host it," Leach said. "We are super nervous about having to follow (South Bend), but we have some unique events. I think it's going to highlight this region."
Leach added he hopes this event will draw interest in season ticket sales. Last year's game drew 7,464. Tickets for this year's event go on sale as part of a ticket package on Oct. 15, with individual tickets going on sale in February.
"That's part of why we wanted to host it, was to continue to showcase our brand within the community and the region," Leach said. "We saw a huge uptick last year in attendance and we want that to continue to grow. We want to grow as Warren County grows. I think we've got some positive momentum and the All-Star Game is going to build on that."
