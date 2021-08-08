John Doxakis tossed five shutout innings and got support from four home runs in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 8-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Saturday night at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington, Del,.
Bowling Green (59-24) took a third-inning lead thanks to a solo homer against Blue Rocks starter Seth Shuman, making his Wilmington (33-50) debut. Jacson McGowan hit a one-out blast to give the Hot Rods a 1-0 lead. The solo shot was McGowan’s 14th of the year.
Michael Gigliotti hit his second home run of the series in the fifth to extend the lead against Shuman. Jordan Qsar led off with a single and McGowan worked a one-out walk. Gigliotti lifted a deep fly ball over the right-field fence, making it a 4-0 Bowling Green lead.
The Hot Rods tacked on two more runs in the sixth thanks to a two-run homer off the bat of Blake Hunt to extend the lead to 6-0.
Bowling Green's Greg Jones added a one-run blast in the seventh and Grant Witherspoon doubled home a run in the ninth.
The Blue Rocks plated a run in the ninth against Colby White, but the Hot Rods hung on to win 8-1.
Doxakis (3-1) tossed five scoreless frames while holding the Blue Rocks to two hits with five strikeouts. Zack Trageton lasted two innings in relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts. Colby White allowed one run on one hit with two walks, a hit batter and four strikeouts.
The two teams will play the series finale on Sunday with a 12:05 p.m. CT first pitch. The Hot Rods have scheduled right-hander Carlos Garcia (6-1, 4.31) to start against Blue Rocks lefty Evan Lee (1-3, 5.32).