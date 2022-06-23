Alika Williams hit a ninth-inning homer for the Bowling Green Hot Rods to ice an 11-8 win over the Greenville Drive on Thursday night at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C., to close out the first half of the 2022 season.
Bowling Green (41-24) jumped out to another early lead in the first inning against Drive starter Chih Jung Liu. Walks to Dru Baker, Williams, and Osleivis Basabe loaded the bases before Kyle Manzardo grounded into a double play, plating Baker to give BG a 1-0 lead. Heriberto Hernandez was hit by a pitch and Alexander Ovalles doubled, bringing home Williams and Hernandez to give the Hot Rods a 3-0 cushion.
The Hot Rods made it 4-0 in the second thanks to Logan Driscoll’s fourth homer of the season while four more runs scored in the third to make it an 8-0 game.
Greenville (26-40) got two runs back in the bottom of the third after Joe Davis blasted a two-run homer, but Diego Infante brought home a run after grounding into a force out to make it a 9-2 game.
Greenville rallied again in the bottom of the fourth again, this time coming within a run after Davis hit another two-run shot to make it an 9-8 game.
The offenses fell silent until the ninth, when Williams hammered a two-out, two-run shot over the 30-foot-high Green Monster in left, extending the BG lead to 11-8. Joe La Sorsa pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning to lock down the Hot Rods’ 41st win of the season.
Logan Workman allowed six runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts in a no-decision over 3 1/3 innings. Audry Lugo (5-1) earned the win after 2 1/3 innings of allowing two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Graeme Stinson earned a hold after 2 1/3 shutout innings with two hits and four Ks. La Sorsa earned his sixth save of the season, tossing a perfect ninth with a strikeout.
Friday starts the second half with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch between the two teams.