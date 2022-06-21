Mason Montgomery became the sixth pitcher in Bowling Green Hot Rods history to strike out 12 batters in a game as the Hot Rods clinched a 2022 Southern Atlantic League postseason berth with a 4-0 win over the Greenville Drive on Tuesday at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.
The game was scoreless until the eighth inning when the Hot Rods (39-24) scratched across the first runs of the game against Greenville reliever Devon Roedahl. Diego Infante reached on an error and went to second when Logan Driscoll laced a single to center field. Dru Baker plated both baserunners with a double flared into left-center, giving the Hot Rods a 2-0 advantage.
BG's Alika Williams singled to left, allowing Baker to score while extending the lead to 3-0.
The Hot Rods added an insurance run in the ninth, going on to secure their ninth postseason appearance in club history.
Montgomery went five scoreless innings while holding the Drive (26-38) to one hit and two walks with 12 strikeouts in a no-decision. Kyle Whitten (1-0) tossed two perfect innings, striking out three. Cameron Leonard earned a save after holding Greenville to one hit in two scoreless frames, striking out two.
The two teams will continue their series on Wednesday with a 6:05 p.m. CT first pitch.