The Bowling Green Hot Rods beat the Rome Braves 2-1 on Saturday night at State Mutual Stadium in Rome, Ga.
The Hot Rods and Braves (10-7) play the series finale on Sunday with a1 p.m. first pitch.
Bowling Green (11-6) brought in the first two runs of the game in the top of the fourth inning off Rome starter Mitch Stallings. Ruben Cardenas was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He stole second and moved up to third on a passed ball. Niko Hulsizer walked with one out and Jordan Qsar singled, bringing in Cardenas.
After the Hot Rods took a 1-0 lead, the Braves brought in reliever Lisandro Santos to face Tanner Dodson, who walked to load the bases. Pedro Martinez followed with another walk, bringing in Hulsizer for the second run, giving Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.
Rome broke onto the scoreboard in the eighth off Hot Rods pitcher Evan McKendry. Cody Milligan led off with a single and moved up to third on Riley Delgado’s single. Michael Harris drove in Milligan with a sacrifice fly to right field, but that’s all the Braves could muster as the Hot Rods went on to win 2-1.
Peyton Battenfield tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Carlos Garcia (3-0) gave up one hit over 1 2/3 scoreless innings, picking up his third win. McKendry hurled three innings, giving up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three.
On Sunday, Bowling Green will start left-hander Jacob Lopez (1-0, 0.00). Rome has not named a starter yet.