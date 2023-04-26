The Bowling Green Hot Rods began April red hot but are ending the month ice cold following another loss in the opening game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Bowling Green limited the Asheville Tourists to four hits, but were undone by 14 walks in a 7-2 loss.
It was a seventh straight loss for the Hot Rods, who dropped to 6-9 on the season after a 5-0 start.
Game two did not finish before press time.
The Tourists took advantage of three walks in the first, scoring on an RBI groundout by Kobe Kato.
Tim Borden added a two-run double in the third - the first hit of the game for Asheville - to make the score 3-0.
Bowling Green got a solo homer from Nick Schnell in the fifth, but the Tourists answered with four in the sixth - including a three run triple by Drew Gilbert - to break it open.
The Hot Rods got a run on an error in the bottom of the seventh but was unable to get any closer.
Bowling Green finished with four hits in game one, two from Willy Vasquez.
Ben Peoples took the loss, dropping to 0-2, allowing three runs on one hit with seven walks and five strikeouts.
FREE PASSES
The 14 walks continued a rough stretch for Bowling Green pitchers.
The Hot Rods entered Wednesday allowing 5.7 walks per game, second worst in the South Atlantic League.
SWITCHING PLACES
Wednesday was the first of two doubleheaders scheduled between the two teams this week - both coming as a result of two games being postponed in Asheville the opening weekend of the season.
With the teams not making another trip to Asheville in the first half of the season, the game was moved to Bowling Green with the Tourists serving as the home team in Wednesday’s second game. Asheville will also be the road team in the second game of Saturday’s scheduled doubleheader.
WELCOME BACK
A familiar face returned to the roster on Wednesday. Infielder Tanner Murray rejoined the Hot Rods after spending several weeks with Triple A Durham.
Murray joined Durham after going 1-for-4 for the Hot Rods on opening night in Asheville.
Last season, Murray appeared in 66 games with the Hot Rods, hitting .276 with 38 RBIs and a .734 OPS. He appeared in six games at Durham this season, hitting .200 in 20 at-bats.
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.
Left-hander Antonio Jimenez (0-1, 7.04) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. Jimenez has made three appearances out of the bullpen, allowing six earned runs and 12 hits in 7⅔ innings.
Right-hander Alex Santos II (0-1, 10.13) is scheduled to start for the Tourists. Santos has allowed nine runs in eight innings spanning three appearances - one of which was a start - this season.
