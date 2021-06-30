It was a historic win for Bowling Green Hot Rods manager Jeff Smith, who earned the 900th victory of his career with 3-2 walk-off win over the Greensboro (N.C.) Grasshoppers on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Connor Hollis’ bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth proved to be the difference as Bowling Green (32-15) gave Smith the milestone in his 13th season as manager.
“It means I have been doing this a long time,” Smith joked. “What it means for me is, more than anything, how much I enjoy what I do. It means that I have had an opportunity to teach a lot of baseball players and to really enjoy my job and just love what I do.
“When you win that many games you have to love it and enjoy coming to the ballpark. You have to have a family that is completely supportive like mine.”
The win came on a night when the teams traded runs back and forth, with the Hot Rods coming through with the final tally.
Bowling Green struck first on an RBI single by Niko Hulsizer in the first, but Greensboro eventually tied it with an unearned run in the fifth.
The Hot Rods regained the advantage on an RBI double by Evan Edwards in the sixth, but Greensboro answered again on an RBI double by Lolo Sanchez in the eighth.
Bowling Green avoided extra innings, with Hollis drawing a four-pitch walk with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth.
“That’s a very good baseball team over there,” Smith said. “We are going to have a fun six-game series and I expect every game to be close just like this one.”
Michael Mercado and two relievers combined to limit the Grasshoppers to four hits.
Mercado went the first five, allowing one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts. Alan Strong pitched a perfect ninth to earn the win and improve to 3-0 on the season.
“Our pitching has been outstanding all year,” Smith said. “It gives us a chance to win baseball games. I give a game ball out every night and what a development story Mercado has been. Just absolutely incredible how well he has done this season.”
OLD FRIEND ALERT
Former Bowling Green Hot Rods pitcher German Marquez tossed a one-hit shutout for the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, taking a no-hitter into the ninth before Pittsburgh’s Ka’ai Tom singled to lead off the inning.
Marquez struck out five and walked one - throwing 92 pitches, 65 for strikes.
NOTES
This was Bowling Green’s third walk-off win this season. ... Bowling Green improved to 16-3 at home and 6-5 in one run games. … The Hot Rods are 6-3 in the opening game of a series. … The Bowling Green pitching staff did not allow a walk Tuesday, leading all of minor league baseball in fewest walks allowed.