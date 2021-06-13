The Bowling Green Hot Rods made two extra-inning comebacks and won 10-9 against the Aberdeen IronBirds on Saturday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The Hot Rods (23-12) and IronBirds (20-13) play the series finale on Sunday with a 5:35 p.m. first pitch.
Bowling Green (23-12) scored a run in the bottom of the third inning against IronBirds starter Kyle Brnovich. Luis Trevino led off with a walk. Two outs later, Blake Hunt, Ruben Cardenas and Evan Edwards worked consecutive walks to bring in Trevino and take a 1-0 lead.
The Hot Rods added another run in the bottom of the fourth against Aberdeen reliever Easton Lucas. Jordan Qsar led off with a solo homer off the scoreboard in right field to increase Bowling Green’s edge to 2-0.
Three runs came in to score in the top of the fifth for Aberdeen against Hot Rods starter Joe La Sorsa. Ryne Ogren led off with a walk, and two batters later, Adam Hall reached on a fielder’s choice. Kyle Stowers hit a home run to give Aberdeen its first lead of the night, 3-2.
With IronBirds pitcher Garrett Farmer on the mound in the bottom of the fifth, the Hot Rods scored another run to tie the game. With two outs, Cardenas hit a home run to right center field and evened the score 3-all. It was his team-leading ninth homer of the year.
The IronBirds added a run in the top of the sixth against Bowling Green reliever Chris Muller.
The Hot Rods scored in the bottom half of the sixth with Farmer still on the mound. Qsar led off with a single and moved to second on a stolen base. A wild pitch moved him to third and Grant Witherspoon drove him in with a single to tie the game, 4-all.
Aberdeen drove in another run in the top of the seventh off Hot Rods pitcher Alan Strong to take a 5-4 lead.
The Hot Rods tied the score again in the eighth against IronBirds reliever Jake Prizina. Trevino doubled with two outs and Osmy Gregorio replaced him at second base as a pinch runner. Pedro Martinez singled home Gregorio to bring the score to 5-5.
The game stayed tied and needed extra innings to be decided. In the top of the 11th, Aberdeen scored two runs against Bowling Green pitcher Cristofer Ogando to take a 7-5 lead.
The Hot Rods answered in the bottom of the frame against Aberdeen pitcher Nick Roth. Witherspoon started the inning on second base and Niko Hulsizer worked a pinch-hit walk. One out later, Greg Jones singled to load the bases. Cardenas singled to left field to bring in Witherspoon and Hulsizer, tying the game 7-all.
The IronBirds made it a 9-7 game in top of the 12th against Bowling Green reliever Miller Hogan.
The Hot Rods answered back in the bottom of the 12th with three runs against IronBirds pitcher Morgan McSweeney. Edwards came in to score from second on back-to-back wild pitches to make the score 9-8. Connor Hollis walked, and two outs later, Hulsizer walked and Martinez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jones hit a fly ball to right-center field that was dropped by IronBirds outfielder Kyle Stowers, scoring Hollis and Hulsizer to win the game 10-9.
La Sorsa tossed five innings, allowing three hits and three runs, while walking two and striking out three in a no-decision. Hogan (1-2) pitched an inning, giving up two hits and two runs (one earned) in his first win of the year.
On Sunday, Bowling Green will start right-hander Michael Mercado (0-3, 4.88) against IronBirds lefty Drew Rom (3-0, 2.60).