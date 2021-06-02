The Bowling Green Hot Rods offense was rewarded for its patience in Wednesday’s 14-4 win over Rome (Ga.) at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Despite both teams finishing with eight hits, Bowling Green (15-11) was able to use 10 walks to fuel a pair of big innings -- allowing the Hot Rods to pull even with the Braves in the High-A East Southern Division standings. The 10 walks equaled a season high reached on two previous occasions, with the 14 runs equaling a season high against Greenville (S.C.) on May 6.
“The patience was good,” Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith said. “There were some key at-bats in between that patience. Anytime you get baserunners, it makes it a lot easier for your pitchers and it takes a whole lot of pressure off the whole team.”
After winning the series opener 3-2 on Tuesday, Rome (15-11) jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a run in the first inning and a solo shot by Rusper Estrada in the second.
The Hot Rods answered with one swing in the third -- a two-run shot from Blake Hunt that tied the score 2-2.
One inning later, Bowling Green plated six runs to break it open -- a two-run single Osmy Gregorio and a grand slam from Ruben Cardenas, his sixth home run of the season. It was a season high for runs in an inning for the Hot Rods.
“I think Hunt’s home run was the key to the whole ballgame -- getting us on the board,” Smith said. “Then we were able to have a few walks and Cardenas jumping on the first-pitch curveball for a home run that kind of put that game out of reach.”
Rome got a solo homer from Kevin Josephina in the fifth, but the Hot Rods put up another six-spot in the sixth -- with three bases-loaded walks, a run scoring on a wild pitch and a two-run double from Jacson McGowan.
Rome added one more solo homer in the eighth, but was unable to get any closer.
Michael Costanzo earned the win with two innings of relief work. The Hot Rods pitching staff allowed eight hits, but struck out 10 with two walks. Defensively, Bowling Green didn’t commit an error.
“I’m really happy the last two games the way we’ve played defensively as a team,” Smith said. “That goes a long way going forward. If we throw strikes and play good defense, we are going to be in a lot of games.”
HUNT STAYS HOT
Hunt continued his hot stretch, scoring three runs in addition to hitting his fifth homer of the season. He is now 8-for-24 in the last eight games with four homers, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored.
“He is just kind of building off that as he goes,” Smith said. “Anytime you see young hitters have a night like last night where he has three strikeouts and he bounces back and has a good game today, that is what you look at in hitters.”
STREAKS INTACT
With his grand slam, Cardenas extended his on-base streak to all 22 games he has played this season and his hit streak to 12 games. He has had at least one hit in 19 out of 22 games
UP NEXT
The series continues at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday.
Right-hander Peyton Battenfield (1-0, 1.29) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods, with right-hander Bryce Elder (1-0, 3.51) scheduled to start for the Braves.