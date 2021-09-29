New level. New league. New championship for the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
The Bowling Green Hot Rods claimed the High A East championship with a 6-3 win over Greensboro in the decisive fifth game of the series on Tuesday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
Down two games to one in the series, Bowling Green used a big fifth inning to take control and complete the comeback and give the Hot Rods a second league championship in the last three seasons of minor league baseball.
“It means everything, especially coming back from 2-1,” BG Hot Rods pitcher Trey Cumbie said. “We just kept pushing forward and got it done.”
Bowling Green won the Low A Midwest League title in 2018, steamrolling through the postseason. After going 82-36 in the regular season, the Hot Rods survived a possible elimination game with a 7-5 win on Monday to set up Tuesday’s championship clincher.
“I feel like we were the best team in the league, but I feel like they were definitely right there with us,” BG outfielder Grant Witherspoon said. “They are a good team. We were down in the series and came back. It was just back-and-forth every game. Every game was so fun to play in. I had a blast playing with these guys.”
Witherspoon got the scoring started in the bottom of the first with his third homer of the series, a solo shot to left that made the score 1-0.
Greensboro surged ahead in the fourth, with the first four batters reaching -- including a bases-loaded walk to Blake Sabol that tied the score.
Greensboro took the lead on a fielder’s choice and had runners at second and third with one out, but Cumbie was able to escape without allowing any more runs.
That proved to be the turning point, as Bowling Green scored five runs in the bottom of the inning to regain a 6-2 advantage. The rally included a go-ahead, two-run single from Jordan Qsar, an RBI double from Erik Ostberg and a two-run single from Roberto Alvarez.
Bowling Green held the lead from there, throwing a runner out at the plate in the fifth and keeping Greensboro off the board until the ninth -- when Andres Alvarez’s two-out RBI single made the score 6-3. The comeback ended there as Zack Trageton got Liover Peguero to pop up to third to finish it off, setting off a huge celebration at the pitcher’s mound.
“Championships are pretty rare,” Witherspoon said. “The Rays are a good system, so it feels like we are always one step away from it. We finally got one this year and it feels great to do it here in Bowling Green.”
Cumbie earned the win with 3⅓ scoreless innings of relief. Trageton allowed one run in the final 2⅔ innings while Jose Lopez -- pitching for the third time in the series -- set the tone with three scoreless innings to start the game.
“(Lopez), Cumbie, (Trageton) you can’t say enough about these kids -- the way they threw the baseball,” BG Hot Rods manager Jeff Smith said. “Those were outstanding outings in a big setting in front of a good crowd. It was everything they could want and something they will remember.”
Witherspoon and Ostberg paced the offense with two hits each.
The championship caps a season of success up and down the Tampa Bay Rays system.
Bowling Green and Low A Charleston won their respective league championship series, with Double A Montgomery advancing to its league championship. Triple A Durham captured the Triple A national title.
“We talked as a team (after the game) looking back at day number one when we played Greenville,” Smith said. “All of the sudden we start with four straight wins and we outscored the opponent something like 40-3. We looked at each other and were like, ‘Who are we? What do we have going on here?’ It continued the whole season.
“The championship is one thing to be really proud of, but as a staff I think we are just as proud to see the way our guys developed and moved up to the next level -- guys knocking on the door to the big leagues. That is what it is all about.”