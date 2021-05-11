It was a glorious return to Bowling Green Ballpark for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who opened the home portion of the 2021 schedule with a 5-1 win over the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists.
Starter Peyton Battenfield threw four no-hit innings, and Ruben Cardenas homered and drove in three as the Bowling Green (5-2) won in front of 2,241 fans -- near capacity due to COVID related mandates -- in the Hot Rods' first home game since 2019.
“It’s been a long time,” Bowling Green manager Jeff Smith said. “When you’ve got fans out there and you get them excited … for the players it is awesome -- just the way it creates normalcy is a cool thing. That makes baseball complete.”
While Bowling Green had already played six games in Greenville, S.C., last week, Cardenas said Tuesday’s home opener was pretty special.
“Playing in Greenville was great and all, but we felt the love tonight,” Cardenas said. “After the first play, hearing the crowd cheering, there was nothing better.”
Cardenas sent the crowd into a frenzy in the fourth inning, when he connected for an opposite field two-run homer to right field that got the Hot Rods on the board.
“I was looking for a heater, but was kind of thinking slider in the back of my head,” Cardenas said. “He threw me the heater out over (the plate) and I was able to get a good piece of it and saw it go over.
“It felt like it had been forever. You have live at-bats at home or during spring training, but there is nothing like the crowd cheering and seeing the scoreboard light up. It was awesome.”
Asheville (3-3) loaded the bases in the fifth, but two stellar defensive plays by third baseman Jacson McGowan -- starting a double play to get the first two outs, then making a play on a slow roller to throw out the runner at first and end the inning -- helped reliever Evan McKendry limit the damage to one run.
The Hot Rods got the run back in the sixth, then added single runs in the seventh and eighth to cap the scoring.
Battenfield struck out nine and walked one over four innings. The right-hander threw 62 pitches, 42 for strikes. McKendry earned the win allowing one run and three hits over four innings, while Christopher Gau struck out two in a perfect ninth.
Blake Hunt added two hits and a run scored for the Hot Rods.
“It was an excellent start from Battenfield,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “He had electric stuff from the first inning through the fourth inning -- followed by McKendry and Gau, so we got really good pitching performances.
“I think what excited me the most tonight, obviously we had a big night by Cardenas with some hits and driving in runs, was we had two guys go aggressively from first to third. We had (Jordan) Qsar hit a routine fly ball, but never stopped running and busted it out of the box and went to third. Managers get excited about different things, but I really get excited when we run the bases well.”
The series continues with 6:35 p.m. games Wednesday thru Saturday. The finale is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. on Sunday.