The Bowling Green Hot Rods celebrate after beating the Rome Braves 7-1 in Game 3 of the Divisional Series on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark. The Hot Rods advanced to the South Atlantic League championship series and will host the Aberdeen IronBirds in Game 1 of the best-of-three series Sunday.

 photos by Joseph Barkoff/For the Daily News

The reigning, back-to-back South Atlantic League Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods have won 2022 South Atlantic League Organization of the Year award.