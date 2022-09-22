The championship banners continue to pile up for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who blanked Aberdeen 4-0 in the decisive Game 3 of the South Atlantic Championship series on Wednesday in Aberdeen, Md.
It was the second straight title for Bowling Green and the third in the last four minor league baseball seasons dating back to 2018. Minor league baseball was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“I’m so proud of this team, so proud of the way they competed,” BG manager Jeff Smith said. “They really wanted this game. You look back and you are just proud of the whole (Tampa Bay) Rays organization. We were able to move a lot of guys up this year, develop a lot of guys that moved to Montgomery and a lot of guys below that just kept moving up.”
One night after Aberdeen evened the series with a one-sided 13-6 win, Bowling Green responded with strong pitching and some timely hitting.
The Hot Rods broke a scoreless tie in the fifth when Logan Driscoll scored on a balk.
It remained 1-0 until the seventh, when Mason Auer delivered a two-run double down the left-field line. Auer would score on an RBI single by Tanner Murray as the Hot Rods' lead stretched to four runs.
“It was a really good feeling to get that ball down the line, get those two runs in,” Auer said. “It was an 0-2 count and I was just really trying to get that pitch I could drive. He threw a pitch I could hit and I hit it down the line. It worked out pretty well for us.
“I think when we got four runs that kind of boosted our confidence a little bit, kinda calmed our nerves and gave us reassurance that we could win this game.”
That was more than enough offense for a pitching staff that limited Aberdeen to four hits, while striking out 12.
Ben Peoples started the night with 2⅔ scoreless innings, with Austin Vernon earning the win after 3⅓ innings of work in relief.
Evan Reifert followed with two innings with Antonio Menendez closing it out with a perfect ninth.
“I think the big thing for us tonight is the arms for us stepped way up and were able to just mow guys down from beginning to end,” Smith said. “They were able to attack guys. You could tell from the get-go -- Peoples got through that first inning and they were resilient from the first batter all the way until the end.”
Michael Berglund paced the offense with three of Bowling Green’s seven hits.
“It’s just an awesome feeling to end this season the right way,” Auer said. “It has been a whole lot of fun this year. To see that group of guys succeed was a lot of fun.”
The Hot Rods improved to 3-0 in elimination games in the postseason. Bowling Green rallied to win two home games after losing Game 1 of the best-of-three divisional series against Rome. BG has won five straight elimination games dating back to last season’s championship.
“I think it just goes to show how hard we work and that we have a group of guys that are really talented,” Auer said. “We are all out there trying to give it our all every game. It came down to it that at the right time we made it happen.”
The franchise had one elimination game win prior to last season.
Wednesday was Bowling Green’s first elimination game win on the road in franchise history. It was also the only game won by the road team in nine South Atlantic League postseason games this season.