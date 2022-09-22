Hot Rods

The Bowling Green Hot Rods celebrate winning the South Atlantic League title.

 Courtesy Bowling Green Hot Rods

The championship banners continue to pile up for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who blanked Aberdeen 4-0 in the decisive Game 3 of the South Atlantic Championship series on Wednesday in Aberdeen, Md.

