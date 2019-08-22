Jordan Qsar had a first-inning, three-run home run, and the Bowling Green Hot Rods took a 5-4 win Wednesday against Lake County (Ohio) in Eastlake, Ohio.
Bowling Green (74-54 overall, 35-23 second half) led throughout but had to hold off a late Lake County rally to secure a third straight one-run win and maintain a two-game lead in the Midwest League Eastern Division with 12 games remaining.
Nick Schnell and Jonathan Aranda added a hit and an RBI each, while Ford Proctor scored a pair of runs for Bowling Green.
Chris Muller earned the win in relief to improve to 2-4, while Joel Peguero tossed a scoreless ninth to earn his 13th save of the season.
The series continues at 6 p.m. CDT on Thursday. Right-hander Miller Hogan (5-3, 2.91) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods with right-hander Shane MCarthy (4-3, 4.01) scheduled to start for Lake County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.