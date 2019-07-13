The Bowling Green Hot Rods and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers were unable to decide a winner before the rains came, with Saturday’s series opener at Bowling Green Ballpark suspended in the bottom of the seventh inning with the score tied at 3.
The game is scheduled to resume at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The Hot Rods will be looking to end a three-game losing streak and try to win late after Wisconsin was able to erase two deficits in Saturday’s game.
Bowling Green struck first with an RBI single by Izzy Wilson in the second and added another run on Jordan Qsar’s solo homer to right in the fifth.
Wisconsin was able to tie it on one swing in the sixth – a two-run shot by Gabriel Garcia that made the score 2-all.
The Hot Rods regained the edge in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Jonathan Aranda, but Korry Howell’s RBI triple in the seventh tied the score 3-all. The game was then delayed before the start of the bottom of the seventh before being suspended about an hour later.
ANOTHER STRONG START
Bowling Green right-hander Alan Strong got a no-decision despite six solid innings of work. Strong allowed two runs and six hits with six strikeouts and two walks. It was his third straight quality start and his ninth of the season – tying Caleb Sampen for the club lead.
UP NEXT
Following the completion of Saturday’s suspended game, the series will continue with Sunday’s regularly scheduled contest – which begin 30 minutes after the completion of the suspended game.
Right-hander Easton McGee (6-3, 3.42) is scheduled to start for the Hot Rods. The Hopkinsville native has three straight quality starts going 2-0 in that span. McGee allowed two runs – one earned – and five hits with five strikeouts over seven innings in his last start against West Michigan on July 7.
Left-hander Scott Sunitsch (6-9, 4.33) is scheduled to start for the Timber Rattlers. Sunitsch has lost his last two starts and is 2-2 with a 4.30 ERA in four starts in the second half. He is 4-5 in 10 road starts with a 5.07 ERA.
