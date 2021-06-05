Niko Hulsizer and Jacson McGowan both hit two-run homers in a 7-3 Bowling Green Hot Rods win over the Rome Braves on Friday at Bowling Green Ballpark.
The two teams play the penultimate game of the series on Saturday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.
Rome (15-13) jumped out to an early lead in the top of the first inning against Bowling Green starter Zack Trageton. Cody Milligan singled and Kevin Josephina doubled, putting runners at first and third. In the next at-bat, Michael Harris II hit a three-run homer to give the Braves a 3-0 advantage in the first frame.
The Hot Rods (17-11) battled back against Braves starter Tanner Gordon. In the bottom of the second, Pedro Martinez led off with a walk, and in the very next at-bat Hulsizer homered to dead center to make it a 3-2 Braves lead. The ball cleared the batter’s eye and was Hulsizer’s second homer of the season.
Five runs scored in the bottom of the third for Bowling Green against Gordon and Jake McSteen. Blake Hunt and Hulsizer came in to score on Jordan Qsar’s triple to take the lead 5-3. McGowan homered in the next at-bat to push the advantage to 7-3 for the Hot Rods. Neither team scored in the last six innings to give Bowling Green a 7-3 win.
Over five innings, Trageton (2-1) allowed six hits, three runs and struck out six in his second win of the season. Jacob Lopez pitched four scoreless innings and gave up three hits while striking out seven, earning his second save of the year.
On Saturday, Bowling Green will start right-hander Jayden Murray (2-0, 1.19) against Rome righty Spencer Strider (0-0, 0.00).