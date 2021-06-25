Hill Alexander had three hits and Blake Hunt fell a triple short of the cycle in the Bowling Green Hot Rods' 6-4 victory over the Hickory Crawdads on Thursday at LP Frans Stadium in Hickory, N.C.
Hickory (15-30) plated two runs against Hot Rods starter Jayden Murray in the third inning to take its first lead of the series, but the Hot Rods snapped back in the fourth. Niko Hulsizer led off with a full-count walk and Hunt hit a homer to left, tying the game.
Bowling Green's Luis Trevino doubled to left and Jordan Qsar walked; both scored when Alexander doubled to left and went to third on a relay to the plate in an attempt to throw out Qsar. Osmy Gregorio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alexander and giving the Hot Rods a 5-2 edge.
Bowling Green (30-13) added a run in the fifth against Hickory reliever Joe Corbett. Hunt doubled to left with two outs and scored after Trevino singled to right. The double left Hunt a triple shy of the cycle while the Hot Rods took a 6-2 advantage, but the Bowling Green catcher fell one hit shy of the franchise’s first cycle.
Michael Costanzo replaced Murray on the mound and gave up a two-run homer in the sixth to cut the Bowling Green lead to 6-4. The Hot Rods bullpen closed out the rest of the game, helping Bowling Green to their 30th win of the season.
Murray (6-0) earned the win after hurling five innings while holding the Crawdads to two runs on three hits with three strikeouts, two walks, and a hit batter. Costanzo tossed an inning while allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits with a strikeout. Ezekiel Zabaleta earned a hold after an inning of scoreless work with a walk and a strikeout. Trevor Brigden also earned a hold, tossing a perfect inning with a strikeout. Christopher Gau (1) struck out one in a save after pitching the ninth inning.
The Hot Rods and Crawdads continue their six-game series on Friday with a 6 p.m. CT first pitch. Hot Rods left-hander John Doxakis (0-0, 10.80) will take the mound against Crawdads righty Zak Kent (3-1, 2.49).