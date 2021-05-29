Blake Hunt set a career-high with two home runs and tied a franchise record with six RBIs, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 12-2 victory over the Asheville Tourists on Saturday night at McCormick Field in Asheville, N.C.
The two teams play the series finale on Sunday with a 12:05 p.m. first pitch.
The Hot Rods (13-10) jumped on Asheville starter Danny Cody early in the first inning. Greg Jones singled and Hunt hit a two-run home run to put the Hot Rods up 2-0.
In the bottom of the first, Asheville (11-10) cut into the Bowling Green lead against starter Zack Trageton. The Tourists loaded the bases and Scott Schreiber hit a sacrifice fly to left field to bring in Alex McKenna and make it a 2-1 game.
Bowling Green got back on the scoreboard in the top of the third against Tourists pitcher Michael Horrell. Hunt led off with a single and moved to third on a Grant Witherspoon double. With one out, Niko Hulsizer drove in Hunt and Witherspoon with a double to push the Hot Rods' lead to 4-1.
The Tourists scored one run in the bottom of the third, with a solo homer to make it 4-2.
In the top of the sixth, the Hot Rods tacked onto their lead off Asheville reliever Chandler Casey. Jones singled with two outs and Hunt hit his second homer of the night to increase the Bowling Green advantage to 6-2.
Hunt struck again in the eighth inning against Tourists reliever Yeremi Ceballos. Jacson McGowan and Pedro Martinez both walked and moved up on a wild pitch. Hunt singled them home to give the Hot Rods a six-run lead, 8-2.
Bowling Green added four more runs in the top of the ninth, headlined by a two-RBI double by Osmy Gregorio to give the Hot Rods a 12-2 victory.
Trageton pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up four hits and two runs while striking out four and walking two in a no-decision. Lopez (2-0) tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out eight and walking none in a win. Carlos Garcia hurled a perfect inning, striking out all three batters.
On Sunday, Bowling Green will start right-hander Jayden Murray (1-1, 2.87) against Asheville righty Matt Ruppenthal (2-0, 5.63).